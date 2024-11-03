Volvo driver system takes inventions flag

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Time names the Volvo EX90 driver understanding system one of 2024’s Best Inventions.

Time magazine has named the driver understanding system in the new Volvo EX90 SUV as one of its 2024 Best Inventions.

Last week Time released its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations that it believes are changing our lives. In this year’s list, Time features the driver understanding system that comes as standard on Volvo’s new, fully electric flagship as a winner in the Automotive category.



The driver understanding system inside the EX90 is a pioneering new safety feature that uses real-time sensing technology to understand if a driver is impaired, tired, or distracted, so the car can step in to support if needed.



In some cases, the EX90 will alert the driver with a soft nudge, followed by more consistent notifications if that initial nudge does not have the desired effect. In case the unexpected happens, for example a driver falling asleep, the EX90 can safely stop the car and send a warning to other road users with its hazard lights.

“The EX90 is designed to be the safest Volvo car we have ever made,” says CEO Jim Rowan “While all our cars are developed to meet our pioneering safety standard, we continue to push the envelope in safety with every new Volvo car.”

The driver understanding system helps address one of the main gaps towards zero collisions by supporting people based on understanding their behaviours and needs.

Volvo is renowned for its safety features. One of its most important contributions is the modern three-point safety belt introduced in 1959, and later granted free use of its design. It is estimated to have saved a million lives.

Other automotive innovations recognised among Time’s best inventions of the year were: