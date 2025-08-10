F1 turns up the volume with audio team-up

Photo supplied.

Two premium audio companies are deepening their Formula 1 ties, uniting sound innovation with the engineering precision of motorsport. Bang & Olufsen has launched limited-edition headphones in collaboration with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, while Bowers & Wilkins has extended a partnership with McLaren to include the F1 team.

Bang & Olufsen and Charles Leclerc

Bang & Olufsen is launching the Beoplay H100 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition, an exclusive collaboration with F1 driver and global brand ambassador Charles Leclerc. This refined edition of the brand’s flagship headphones draws inspiration from the tranquil, changing blues of Monaco’s coastline. It aims to capture Leclerc’s distinct design perspective alongside Bang & Olufsen’s century-long legacy of craftsmanship and innovation.

Photo Supplied.

Kristian Teär, CEO of Bang & Olufsen, says: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Charles to reimagine the Beoplay H100 in a way that brings his artistic vision to life. His attention to performance and detail perfectly reflects our own, and his passion for music resonates deeply with our mission to inspire the next generation of audio connoisseurs.”

Leclerc says: “Bang & Olufsen’s sound has always helped me switch off from the racing world and reconnect with music – something I’ve always loved. The sea, especially along Monaco’s coast, is a major source of inspiration for me. It’s always moving, always evolving – and that spirit is reflected in this collaboration.”

The headphones feature pearl-blasted aluminium for a sleek, contemporary finish, steel blue toughened glass referencing the hues of the Mediterranean. It features a signature silver-foil ‘CL16’ insignia, a tribute to Leclerc’s race number.

Only 216 units have been produced worldwide, each individually numbered and engraved with a distinct number (one through to 216).

The Beoplay H100 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition is available at a recommended retail price of €2,000 (approximately R42,000). It is available at select Bang & Olufsen stores and online here.

Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren racing

Bowers & Wilkins, a UK-based high-end audio manufacturer, have announced a new chapter in their partnership with McLaren. While the two brands have worked together for almost a decade, the partnership will now expand to include the McLaren F1 Team.

Since 2015, Bowers & Wilkins has been the audio system of choice in McLaren supercars, offering precision-tuned in-car sound that matches the vehicles’ adrenaline-inducing performance. Now, the partnership extends into the world of motorsport, with Bowers & Wilkins becoming the Official Audio Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team.

As part of the partnership, Bowers & Wilkins will support the team’s extensive global travel and race preparation needs with their award-winning audio products, including noise-cancelling headphones and immersive sound systems.

“This announcement is a perfect meeting point of engineering, performance, and passion. More than speed or sound, it’s about how both can transform an experience,” says Adriana Wooldridge from Homemation, exclusive distributors of Bowers & Wilkins in South Africa.

The collaboration means more co-branded products will be available in the future. This follows the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones and the Zeppelin McLaren Edition wireless speaker.

Nick Martin, co-chief commercial officer of McLaren Racing, says, “Both brands share a commitment to innovation and technical excellence, and we look forward to creating exciting new products for our fans together.”

Bowers & Wilkins is exclusively distributed by Homemation in SA.