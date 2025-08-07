The race to redefine ‘racing’ is on

Photo supplied.

Cupra is leading a global campaign to shift the Oxford Languages definition of the word away from horse racing.

Did you know that if you google “meaning of Racing”, the first definition from Oxford Languages refers to horse racing?

“Redefining Racing” is the name of a global social campaign launched by Cupra, a performance car range manufactured by Spain’s SEAT, part of the Volkswagen group.

The campaign has a clear and ambitious vision: to update the official definition of the term “racing” in the digital version of Oxford Languages, visibly and prominently integrating motor racing as the contemporary reflection of this word.

Cupra was born in 2018 as a standalone brand after being used as a performance sub-brand of SEAT since 1996. Now it is inviting a wide range of enthusiasts, from content creators and specialised motor journalists to industry professionals and racing fans, to join this initiative.

Currently, the dominant definition of “racing” in the online version of Oxford Languages revolves around horse racing. A heritage of the past that, although respected, no longer represents what millions of people associate with speed, competition and innovation.

Cupra wants to spark a global conversation about “how words evolve at the pace of culture, technology and passion”. It is calling on content creators, storytellers, visual communicators and journalists to join this initiative, contributing their points of view, creativity and influence to amplify the message.

Those who wish to join the movement can do so through different formats and platforms (as suggested by Cupra):

1. Create your own narrative

Cupra invites creators and the general public to share their personal vision of what “racing” means. It can be a short video, a thoughtful article, an audiovisual piece, or a podcast. The important thing is that it resonates and brings an authentic feel to the debate.

2. React, comment, transform

Use the current definition of “racing” as a starting point. React to it in real time, record your surprise or reflection. Compare that definition with reality. Connect with the audience from a place of spontaneity and authenticity.

3. Sign the petition and activate your networks with purpose

Sign the petition and add your video testimonial here: change.org/Redefiningracing

Use the official hashtag #RedefiningRacing. Tag @cupra_official on Instagram and TikTok. And share the link to the petition in Change.org in all your posts.

Cupra says “Redefining Racing” does not seek to delegitimise horse racing.

“On the contrary, it recognises its historical value. But it also affirms that language must advance, and that today the mental image generated by the term ‘racing’ is a high-speed straight, an electric boost out of a turn, a community united by emotion, design and innovation.”