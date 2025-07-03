B&O celebrates 100 years in Art Deco style

Photo supplied.

The new Atelier Limited Edition pairs 1920s-inspired design with reimagined Beolab 28 speakers and Beovision Theatre.

Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has revealed the Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco, a commemorative sound system that pays tribute to the company’s centennial by blending advanced audio engineering with the rich aesthetic of the 1920s Art Deco movement.

The release reimagines two of its flagship products, the Beolab 28 speakers and the Beovision Theatre, through a design lens that harks back to the era of the brand’s founding.

Art Deco emerged in the 1920s and 1930s as a celebration of modernity, luxury, and technological progress, defined by sleek lines, geometric patterns, and rich materials. Influenced by movements like Cubism and Futurism, its elegant aesthetic shaped architecture, fashion, and design, reflecting the optimism and societal change of the interwar period.

“This edition is a tribute to our origins and our journey,” said B&O CEO Kristian Teär. “It’s a fusion of design heritage and technical mastery, crafted to celebrate 100 years of innovation through timeless form.”

Limited to 100 units worldwide, the Atelier Edition highlights B&O’s use of premium materials and detailed construction. The Beolab 28 speakers incorporate lamella panels that alternate between tapered dark rosewood and straight anodised chestnut aluminium.

This combination echoes the symmetrical facades and architectural rhythm of traditional Art Deco design. The Beosound Theatre features a new wooden top cover with a radial sunburst pattern, a visual nod to iconic motifs from the period that enhances acoustic transparency.

In a further nod to the past, each set includes a handcrafted rosewood case made at B&O’s Struer facility. It contains a precision-engraved Beoremote and certificates of authenticity.

A subtle detail appears in the form of 100 engraved strokes hidden across the aluminium surfaces, symbolising each year of the company’s design and audio innovation.

The Beolab 28’s floating acoustic lens is framed by a finely machined radial ring, giving the speaker a sculptural presence that anchors the overall system. Geometric etchings across the aluminium surfaces combine modern manufacturing precision with the decorative patterns of early 20th-century ornamentation.

The Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco system is priced from $65,000 USD (excluding screen) and will be available exclusively through select B&O stores.