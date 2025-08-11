BMW 740i: A stately drive for a president

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The BMW 740i is a stately and sophisticated luxury saloon that blends smooth performance, cutting-edge technology, and supreme comfort, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There are cars that make an impression, and then there are cars like the BMW 740i: a rolling statement of elegance and engineering prowess. From the moment I touch a button to open the door and lower into its opulent cabin, to the second the engine quietly fades into silence, the 740i sets itself apart with its sheer glamour.

The vast kidney grilles, slimline headlights with crystals, and sculpted bonnet all signal that BMW is not holding back. The proportions are carefully judged to convey a presence. Even standing still, it exudes confidence and authority: the sort one associates with tailored suits and corner offices.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just over five seconds, but it does it in such a composed, smooth manner that I barely notice the speedometer climbing.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

What truly defines the 740i is the way it drives. It feels regal on the move – hushed and utterly assured. The adaptive air suspension irons out imperfections in the road with grace, while rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation work together to make this sizeable saloon feel far more agile than expected. Whether I was navigating tight city streets or cruising on the highway, the 740i moved with the dignity of a car that knows it’s worth.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the sense of occasion continues. The cabin is a masterclass in modern luxury. Soft leather and crystal-effect controls blend with BMW’s latest technology suite. The curved dual screen display sweeps across the dashboard, offering a customisable digital instrument cluster and intuitive infotainment interface. The iDrive system is logical and responsive. It goes without saying that connecting to Android Auto was seamless.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 740i also introduces a new level of rear-seat luxury. In the executive lounge configuration, passengers sitting behind the front passenger seat can recline in limousine-like comfort, complete with powered footrests. Both rear seats have individual climate zones, and even a theatre screen option that folds down from the roof. Ambient lighting, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound, and plush materials ensure that those in the back may never want to leave. Opening the door from the inside is with a touch of a button. Pure luxury.

Technology is ever-present, but tastefully integrated. There are intelligent voice controls, facial recognition, and even automated parking features. The 740i offers intelligent luxury of the kind that works in the background to enhance every journey without drawing unnecessary attention to itself.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.