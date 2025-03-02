Volvo unveils EV package for SA

Photo courtesy Volvo.

Bundle includes R7,500 towards a GridCars wallbox and a Wi-Fi dongle with 10 GB of Vodacom data.

Volvo Car South Africa has unveiled a charging package designed to make electric vehicle ownership more convenient. Volvo is the leading electric vehicle brand in South Africa, with the best-selling EV of 2024 in the EX30, meaning it’s offerings will lead market trends.

Volvo has announced it will provide new EV owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation, and 10 GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.

Two Years of Free Public Charging

New Volvo electric vehicle owners will receive a charging voucher valued at R12,000. This voucher is linked to the GridCars charge card and is valid for 24 months.

“South African motorists have shown they’re ready for electric motoring, as demonstrated by the strong sales of Volvo electric vehicles in South Africa,” says Markus Cromwell, head of commercial at Volvo Car South Africa. “In 2024, Volvo sold 539 electric vehicles, and we aim to continue attracting drivers with this exceptional offer, making the transition to electric motoring even easier.”

Volvo EC40 charging at home. Photo courtesy Volvo.

GridCars Wallbox for Home Charging

Charging a Volvo EV at home will be easier with an installation allowance of R7,500 towards a GridCars wallbox. Charging via a wallbox is significantly faster than using a standard plug, allowing for quicker battery replenishment. The wallbox comes with a two-year warranty covering parts and installation costs.

Three Years of Connectivity

Volvo EV owners will also receive a Wi-Fi dongle with 10 GB of Vodacom data per month for 36 months. This ensures drivers and passengers can enjoy the full suite of built-in Google apps and services, including Google Maps and YouTube, offering seamless connectivity and enhanced in-car entertainment.

Volvo EX30 Cloud Blue Exterior. Photo courtesy Volvo.

Volvo’s Expanding Electric Line-Up

The electric Volvo range includes the best-selling EX30, the XC40 Recharge, and the C40 Recharge, offering options to suit a variety of EV needs. The EX30, one of South Africa’s most affordable electric vehicles, boasts a range of up to 476 km and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, depending on the selected drivetrain.

The electric line-up will soon expand with the introduction of the range-topping EX90, described as “the safest vehicle Volvo has ever designed”.