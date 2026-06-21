Everyday tech has hidden impact

Photo courtesy Epson.

We often overlook the impact of everyday printing, writes BELLA TOBING, Epson head of corporate sustainability and government affairs for the META-CWA region.

The drive for responsible consumption has become second nature for many. Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their actions and embracing positive habits, from swapping plastic bags for reusable ones to recycling at home and in the workplace. These individual actions are vital, but they are only a part of the story.

In South Africa, awareness of recycling and waste reduction continues to grow. According to Statistics South Africa’s 2025 General Household Survey, 10.5% of households now separate recyclable materials from their general waste, while the country’s paper recycling rate reached 63.3% in 2025.

Despite their best efforts, consumers often overlook the hidden environmental costs of the technology they rely on every day, such as the energy use and material consumption of printers. Opting for devices that are designed for efficiency in mind can make a meaningful difference. While no single technology can address sustainability challenges alone, reducing the environmental impact of everyday devices is an important step.

Innovation rooted in efficiency

To drive meaningful change, the technology industry needs to rethink its approach on designing products. For decades, our product development at Epson has been guided by the Japanese principle of “Sho-Sho-Sei”, a commitment to creating technology that is efficient, compact, and precise.

This philosophy was the driving inspiration behind our EcoTank printers, which reimagine ink delivery to help reduce the waste associated with single-use cartridges by using high-capacity, refillable ink tanks. Plus, their efficient operation means one set of refillable ink bottles replaces 79 traditional ink cartridges, reducing material usage.

Photo courtesy Epson.

We have also developed an alternative approach to printing that focuses on reducing energy consumption. Epson’s Heat-Free Technology, available across products ranging from home office printers to enterprise solutions, uses precision and pressure to place ink directly onto paper. Unlike laser printers, which need to heat a fuser unit before printing, Heat-Free Technology eliminates this step. As a result, Epson Heat-Free printers can use up to 96% less energy than leading laser printers.

Our expertise in creating precise mechanical systems also includes supporting more resource-efficient paper usage and recycling processes. A prime example is our Dry Fibre Technology, which can break down paper back to fibres without having to dissolve it in water. Our visionary office-based paper-recycling system, PaperLab, uses this technology to turn wastepaper into new paper while requiring minimal additional water to maintain system humidity.

This focus on efficiency transcends individual products and reflects a broader philosophy of how we design and manufacture technology.

A holistic commitment to decarbonisation

True corporate responsibility requires organisations to look beyond their immediate operations. According to Bella Tobing, Head of Corporate Sustainability & Government Affairs, Epson META-CWA, “At Epson, these innovations form part of a broader global decarbonisation initiatives, supported by measurable targets. Through our ambitious “Engineered Future 2035” vision, we have set a target to become carbon-negative and underground resource-free by 2050. We have already laid the groundwork, becoming the first manufacturer in Japan to switch to 100% renewable electricity across all our domestic sites in 2021”.

However, product manufacturing and energy use are only a part of the lifecycle footprint. Industry commitments must extend far beyond factories and into the complex world of global logistics.

“Sustainability remains central to Epson’s technology strategy. EcoTank devices incorporate 30–35% recycled materials and eliminate disposable cartridges with 1 set of ink bottles equivalent to 79 cartridges, helping reduce plastic waste. Epson has also committed to becoming carbon negative and eliminating non‑renewable underground resource use by 2050”, adds Tobing

At Epson, we are actively decarbonising our entire value chain with specific, data-backed actions. By switching to high-cube containers for shipping, for instance, we have improved loading capacity by 14.3%, reducing the total number of shipments needed. In the fiscal year 2024, we partnered with Maersk to use alternative fuels, like biodiesel and green methanol, on key shipping routes, an initiative estimated to cut down our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 230 tonnes in its first year. In addition, the opening of a new east-coast shipping route to North America has shortened overland transit, slashing emissions by a further 320 tonnes.

Making a conscious choice

Choosing smarter technology, whether at home or in the office, can play a meaningful role in reducing energy use, material consumption, and long-term operational costs.

Tobing said that “In the South African market, energy costs, waste, and efficiency are real challenges. Research conducted by the company across seven global markets, including South Africa, shows that environmental considerations are playing an increasingly influential role in purchasing decisions, particularly in education with 92% of respondents said environmentally responsible technology is now a key factor when selecting technology tools”.

When technology choices are backed by proven data, measurable efficiencies, and a clear approach to reducing environmental impact, its value becomes even greater. For both consumers and businesses, understanding how technology is designed, used, and maintained is an important step towards making more informed decisions.