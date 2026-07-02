Photo courtesy Adidas.

The tech built into the Adidas Trionda Pro soccer ball is wonderful for refs, but not so much for goalkeepers, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Trust a South African to break the most famous gadget in the world right now.

It’s called the Adidas Trionda Pro, and it’s the first soccer ball that needs charging, thanks to the technology built into it.

When Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s shot against the Czech Republic burst the official match ball, forcing a replacement, it became a moment that instantly enters football folklore. The Trionda had been launched with all the fanfare Adidas could muster. Mbokazi turned it into a South African story during the 1-1 draw that opened the way for Bafana Bafana to make it through the group stage of the World Cup.

Adidas probably wasn’t complaining too loudly. Every World Cup ball acquires a personality of its own, and the Trionda had already become one of the tournament’s talking points. Mbokazi merely gave it another chapter.

The charging cables come courtesy of a tiny inertial measurement unit suspended at the centre of the ball. The sensor weighs only a few grams, leaving its balance unchanged and its electronics completely invisible to players and spectators. Before kickoff, however, the ball spends time on a charging cradle, ready to transmit movement data 500 times every second.

That information feeds directly into FIFA’s semi-automated offside system. Stadium cameras know where every player is. The sensor tells the system exactly when the ball has been played. Those two streams of information come together in seconds, giving officials another layer of validation when the margins become centimetres.

For referees, it is a gift.

For goalkeepers, something else entirely.

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined a growing list of critics questioning the way the ball moves in flight. His observation is that goalkeepers are getting hands to shots they would normally expect to stop, yet the ball still finds the net.

Researchers studying the aerodynamics believe they know why.

The Trionda is built from only four panels, fewer than any previous World Cup ball. Fewer panels mean shorter seams and a smoother surface. Adidas has compensated with grooves and textures moulded into the outer skin, proven by wind-tunnel testing and computational . But the final say comes from the match itself, and football is not played in a wind tunnel.

Photo courtesy Adidas.

Researchers believe the grooves are unusually sensitive under match conditions. Scientists describe the phenomenon as a drag crisis. At certain speeds, airflow around the ball changes dramatically. Resistance drops, and the ball’s flight path can alter more sharply than a goalkeeper expects. By the time their brain recalculates, the ball is already there.

The World Cup has added another variable.

Mexico City’s altitude reduces air resistance, allowing the ball to travel faster and straighter. Matches on the east coast of the USA bring humidity into the equation. Stadium designs differ from city to city. A football that performs beautifully under one set of conditions is not going to stick to the script under another.

The result has been a football whose electronics have attracted less criticism than its aerodynamics.

There is a delicious irony in that.

The sensor inside the Trionda appears to be doing exactly what Adidas and FIFA wanted. It helps officials make better decisions while remaining completely invisible during the game. The arguments have centred almost entirely on the part of the ball that has existed since football began: the shell.

Perhaps that should not come as a surprise. Footballers spend thousands of hours building instinct. Goalkeepers read body position, foot angle, pace and spin almost without thinking, making predictions before the ball reaches them. Even subtle changes in flight ask them to rethink their own instincts.

Of course, history has a habit of attaching labels to World Cup balls. The Tango used in Argentina and Spain in 1978 and 1982 became iconic for its design. The Fevernova used in South Korera and Japan in 2022 was revolutionary for its Asian-inspired appearance and a design that improved flight precision. The Jabulani created for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was claimed to be the most perfectly round, high-tech football ever created at the time, offering unprecedented speed and power, despite its “Grip ‘n’ Groove” aerodynamic technology causing an unpredictable flight path.

The Trionda seems destined to be remembered for two very different reasons. It became the first connected football used in a World Cup. It also reopened the argument over how much engineering should influence the flight of the game’s most important piece of equipment.

Mbokazi’s contribution gave it an irresistible South African connection.

Bursting the official match ball would once have been applauded as evidence of a ferocious shot. Bursting the first World Cup ball with rechargeable electronics inside elevated the story to gadget history. Somewhere inside Adidas headquarters, engineers were probably more interested in what happened after the impact than before it.

Photo courtesy Adidas.

How much does it cost?

The Adidas Trionda Pro sells internationally for about US$170, or around R3,100 before local pricing. Replica versions cost considerably less. It is even available as a Lego kit.

Does it make a difference?

The embedded sensor strengthens semi-automated offside technology by identifying the precise instant the ball is played. The aerodynamics have generated a separate debate, which has followed the ball through much of the tournament.

What are the biggest negatives?

Four-panel construction reduces seam length, making the surface smoother than previous World Cup balls.

Flight characteristics become unpredictable under certain conditions, particularly at higher speeds.

Environmental conditions, especially altitude and humidity, amplify flight aberrations.

What are the biggest positives?

The embedded sensor strengthens officiating without affecting the playing experience.

The design is distinctive enough to become one of the visual signatures of the 2026 World Cup.

It has already earned a place in football history, thanks to one South African defender with an exceptionally powerful shot.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.