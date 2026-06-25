Three more days for Amazon Prime Day

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Amazon offers a glimpse of some of the exclusive products, trending finds, and biggest savings Amazon Prime members can shop until 29 June.

Prime Day, Amazon’s flagship annual global shopping event exclusive to Prime members, is taking place for the first time in South Africa this week, and runs until Monday 29 June.

This year’s event delivers deep discounts on big-ticket items, including savings on the likes of school holiday activities and games. Anyone can sign up to Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial or join Prime billed monthly at R59/month, or annually at R399/year.

According to an online survey by HarrisX, a global market research company, South African shoppers are becoming increasingly strategic and deal-focused during major sales events: 40% compare prices before purchasing during major sales; 33% make shopping lists ahead of shopping events; and 30% wait specifically for discounts before purchasing certain items.

Overall, the findings reinforce that South African shoppers are seeking memberships that combine strong value, convenience, entertainment, and reliability – especially during key shopping moments like Prime Day.

The best Prime Day 2026 deals

Amazon provided this look at some of the biggest savings members can shop until 29 June:

Prime Day is a great time to stock up on household favorites like the Mellerware Steam/dry/spray Iron 1400W, the Russel Hobbs 9L dual digital air fryer, and the Mellerware Clothes Dryer with Shoe Rack and timer Aluminium Grey 15kg 1000W “Easy Dry” is the perfect solution to drying laundry during the cold, wet winter months.

Members can also stock up on outdoor essentials like the Weber E-5750 Master-Touch Charcoal Grill Braai, and the Weber Gas Barbecue for entertaining on match days. Top buys for keeping the children entertained during the school holidays include special editions of Lego memorabilia.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited free Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery in major cities on a wide range of Prime eligible items with no minimum spend; exclusive deals and sale events, unlimited streaming of award-winning exclusive Amazon Originals and international movies and series on Prime Video, and free games with Amazon Luna.

South African Prime members can also expect:

Thousands of member-exclusive deals, including up to 45% off Toys, up to 40% off Beauty, up to 40% off Books, up to 35% off Electronics and Gaming, and up to 40% off Wireless Devices.

Some of the biggest deals include 47% off Samsung Galaxy Tablets, 40% off Samsung Galaxy Buds, and 35% off best-sellers like Apple MacBook Laptops, and 40% off iPhones, 50% off Weber Braais, 25% off Smeg appliances.

Flash Deals daily between 6pm and 8pm, offering limited-time deals for Prime members.

* Learn more about Prime Day 2026 at https://www.amazon.co.za/