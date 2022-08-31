Endzone launches interactive audio experience

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

An interactive audiobook of the survival city-builder Endzone – A World Apart is available now on Amazon Alexa devices, browsers, and Discord. Titled Expedition Endzone, the audiobook allows listeners to experience two different survival stories from the original game as interactive, immersive audio journeys.

In Expedition Endzone, the game mechanics have been expertly translated into audiobook format by Assemble Entertainment and developer Gently Mad studios, along with Ear Reality. The project crafts an immersive experience that gives listeners the opportunity to “play” the survival city-sim builder off-screen and hands-free.With over 5,000 positive reviews on Steam, Endzone – A World Apart is Assemble Entertainment’s most successful title to date. Much like its genre peers likes Surviving Mars, Frostpunk, or Surviving the Aftermath, players use the tools at their disposal to build housing structures, develop a functioning electrical system, and maintain stable water and food supplies. But unlike its competitors, Endzone – A World Apart won’t see players face off against ghastly ghouls and irradiated monstrosities. Instead, violent weather events, such as sandstorms and drought, will be some of the main obstacles.