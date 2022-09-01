505 Games goes large at Gamescom 2022

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A successful return to live expos for Gamescom this year saw 505 Games make a big splash

Leading gaming publisher 505 Games made a big return to the world’s largest business-to-consumer (B2C) event for computer and video games, Gamescom, held in Cologne, Germany, last week. It marked 505’s return to physical expos after a two-year absence, and a series of new content and games.

The titles unveiled included (as provided by 505):

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the hugely anticipated Japanese- role-playing game (JRPG), and the first #1 funded Kickstarter video game of 2020 debuted exclusively at the IGN Live Show on the 24th of August. From the creator of the classic JRPG series Suikoden, they are featuring a massive playable cast of over a hundred characters, a unique combat system, and a beloved classic JRPG look and feel, the game releases in 2023. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was also named ‘Game Of Gamescom 2022’ by JPGames.de

Tantalising ew footage and details of forthcoming games Miasma Chronicles, Stray Blade, and Serial Cleaners, were also revealed, with all three games supported by hands-on gameplay, interview opportunities, and live-show appearances.

Joining the line-up of 505’s titles is Total Tank Generals, a classic WWII strategy game and a modern-day reimagining of what a classic hex-based WWII wargame can be. To coincide with the new game, developer Noobz from Poland will also update their previous title Total Tank Simulator with a whole new gameplay faction.

Finally, roguelite animal cracker Gunfire: Reborn makes its Gamepass debut this October 27th on Xbox and PC.