Elemental now streaming

The fiery young woman Ember and go-with-the-flow guy Wade from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental began streaming on Disney+ this week.

The original feature film makes its appearance along with the making-of documentary Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, and Pixar Animation Studios’ short Carl’s Date, featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug.

Elemental is among 2023’s top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480-million in global box office.

Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.

Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental

Pixar director Peter Sohn takes viewers on a humorous personal journey through the inspiration behind the film in Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental. It traces his parents’ voyage from Korea to New York, explores his dad’s former grocery shop in the heart of the Bronx, and delves into his choice of a career in animation, rather than the family business.

The documentary is a delightful look at the unexpected influences that led to the making of Elemental. Good Chemistry is directed by Tony Kaplan and produced by Sureena Mann.