The 3rd Greek Wedding is here

Seven years after the last sequel, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ arrives in cinemas today.

Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, opening in cinemas today. It is the third installment in the popular comedy franchise, following the original 2002 film and its 2016 sequel. The film is written and directed by Nia Vardalos, who also stars as Toula Portokalos.

The film picks up several years after the events of the second film, with Toula and Ian now empty nesters. As the title alerts us, the Portokalos family is preparing for another big fat Greek wedding. And, of course, there will be unexpected complications.

The film features the return of much of the original cast, including John Corbett, Michael Constantine, Andrea Martin, and Lainie Kazan. It is the first entry not to star Michael Constantine, who died in 2021. Filming took place in Athens and on the island of Corfu in Greece, from June to August 2022.

Tom Hanks, Wilson and Gary Goetzman produced the film, with Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian serving as executive producers. Universal Pictures International is distributing the movie in South Africa.