Santana gets the Imax treatment

An Imax music special, exclusive to Ster-Kinekor, celebrates the life of one of music’s greatest icons in a premiere screening event. Carlos: The Santana Journey will play across cinemas globally, including in South Africa at select Ster-Kinekor cinemas, for two shows only.

The film will be screened on 23 September at 14:30 and on 27 September at 19:30.at the following Ster-Kinekor cinemas: The Grove in Pretoria; Eastgate and The Zone @Rosebank in Johannesburg; Gateway in Umhlanga; and at Cavendish and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Included in the two screenings is introductory content featuring director Rudy Valdez and Carlos Santana, exclusive to this event.

At the age of five, in his native Mexico, Carlos Santana learned to play the violin. At eight, he developed a lifelong love for the guitar. At 14, he honed those guitar virtuoso skills and his performance style working as a street musician, starting his own band long after, while still a teenager. And at 22, just before his first album was released to acclaim, Carlos Santana became one of the major discoveries of Woodstock, anchoring the famous festival’s second afternoon on 16 August 1969.

A music industry legend for 50 years and a 10-time Grammy-winning global sensation, Santana continues to be one of the music world’s premiere artists, blending jazz, blues, and the Mariachi sound with a rock ‘n roll spirituality and a sense of connection to music’s primal connection to our deepest emotions.

The electric documentary Carlos: The Santana Journey utilises new interviews with Santana and his family alongside never-before-seen archival footage, including home video recordings Santana himself made, concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments. Two-time Emmy-winning director Rudy Valdez creates an intimate, rich documentary about a man whose sound casts a spell on fans who love, as one of Santana’s famous song titles says, how his rhythm goes.

The film has a running time of 97 minutes.