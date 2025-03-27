inZOI enters Early Access with AI

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the new AI-driven life sim, players can control characters as they shape entire cities and watch them think, act, and evolve on their own.

A life simulation game in which AI-driven characters think, act, and evolve on their own, sets inZOI apart. The new game enters Early Access on Steam today (28 March 2025), following a surge of interest that placed it among Steam’s most-followed upcoming titles, according to SteamDB.

According to the developers, AI is used in several aspects of the game, including content generation and character behaviour. Zois’ actions and interactions are influenced by small language model (sLM) technology, which helps simulate more complex and engaging social dynamics.

Developed in Unreal Engine 5, inZOI combines detailed graphics with creative tools and a simulation system driven by AI. Players can customise characters, shape environments, and build dynamic, open-ended stories. Non-playable characters, known as ZOIs, behave autonomously based on their personalities and experiences, responding to everything from the weather to neighbourhood gossip.

Cities can be designed from the ground up, with control over elements like climate, architecture, and street layout. As ZOIs interact, the world evolves in unexpected ways, with emerging behaviours such as social trends or outbreaks of illness.

Photo supplied.

The game offers extensive character and building customisation tools, with over 250 options for creating distinct ZOIs, including features like hair, skin tone, clothing, and accessories. Players can construct homes and public spaces using modular architectural elements and decorate them with customisable furniture and objects.

It includes generative AI tools, enabling users to input text or image prompts to generate textures, create 3D objects, and design custom motions for characters. These tools support a wide range of creative outputs, including the transformation of 2D images into in-game 3D assets and the application of motion capture from user-uploaded videos.

Creations can be shared through an in-game platform called Canvas, where players can showcase characters, environments, and stories, and engage with content from other users around the world.

Photo supplied.

The Sims killer

Many online commentators have dubbed inZOI “The Sims killer,” generating high expectations as the game is seen as a potential alternative to The Sims franchise, which has been around since 2000.

The Sims 4 has received strong support from players, with 87% of over 165,000 reviews rated as very positive on Steam. However, its extensive library of downloadable content (DLC), which currently totals nearly R15,000 with discounts, is a common point of criticism for games developed by EA. This frustration is echoed in comments of the inZOI Early Access YouTube trailer, where gamers have drawn comparisons and expressed hope for a more accessible alternative.

“In order to get these features in The Sims 4, you have to spend a minimum of $200+,” says one player. “In inZoi – weather, seasons, pets, holidays, driving, vacuuming, washers and dryers are all included for $40. So long, EA.”

Another says: “Been playing The Sims for 23 years of my life, and I’m in shock to see just how much Krafton has given us in Early Access, more than any The Sims game has given us on full release.”