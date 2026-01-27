New Will Smith series explores Earth’s extremes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Hosted by the legendary actor, ‘Pole to Pole’ follows a seven-continent journey that includes Botswana’s Kalahari Desert and the San people.

The new National Geographic docuseries Pole to Pole with Will Smith explores some of the planet’s most extreme and culturally significant locations, including the ancestral lands of the San people in Botswana’s Kalahari Desert.

Five years in the making, the project follows Smith on a 100-day journey from the ice fields of Antarctica to Africa’s deserts, the Amazon rainforest, the Himalayas, the islands of the Pacific, and the Arctic ice.

The seven-part show debuted on 14 January on National Geographic, airing on DStv channel 181 and StarTimes channel 220. All episodes are available to stream on Disney+.

The San people with Will Smith in the Kalahari Dessert. Photo supplied.

The series is inspired by Smith’s late mentor and centres on exploring life’s big questions through physical challenge and human connection. Across the journey, Smith undertakes a series of demanding expeditions alongside scientists, explorers, and local experts, including skiing to the South Pole, diving beneath Arctic ice, and navigating dense jungle environments.

“This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done – at times I feared I might not make it home,” says Smith. “It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there. From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope.”

Tom McDonald, EVP for content at National Geographic, says: “With Pole To Pole with Will Smith, we’re inviting audiences to see our planet through Will’s eyes – with all the wonder, humor, and humanity he brings to every experience.

Will Smith exploring the marine paradise in the Pacific Islands. Photo supplied.

“It’s a thrilling adventure that embodies what National Geographic does best: combining jaw-dropping cinematography, powerful storytelling and a deeper understanding of how our world works – and why it matters.”

Pole To Pole with Will Smith includes the following episodes: