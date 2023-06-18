eBucks sweeps global loyalty awards

Awards recognise excellence and innovation among brands that “go beyond expectations to create engaging loyalty programmes “.

FNB’s eBucks rewards has swept the accolades at the 2023 International Loyalty Awards, taking home awards for Best Use of Technology, Best Programme Middle East & Africa, and Best Long-Term Loyalty Programme.

The awards recognise excellence and innovation among brands that go beyond expectations to create engaging loyalty programmes in their industry.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, says: “This achievement underscores our commitment to offering our customers great value and cutting-edge solutions. In a time when the cost of living is putting pressure on households and businesses, rewards have been an important buffer for customers. Our aim is to ensure that customers get value from the programme while embracing our advice-led approach to helping them better manage their money.”

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB

The sentiment is echoed by Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO, who says, “The high levels of participation among FNB and RMB Private Bank encourage us to deliver the best programme in the market. In addition, our partners across the full range of categories we offer have provided phenomenal support for our efforts to ensure that the programme benefits are in line with customers’ needs. In true behavioural style, eBucks continues to drive customers’ engagement with FNB’s digital channels, such as the FNB App, where customers can access programme benefits, tips, and manage their money and rewards easily and safely.”

Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO

Since its inception, eBucks has paid out over R19.2-billion and has an average earn-to-spend ratio of 95%, with most customers spending their eBucks within 30 days. Millions of South Africans continue to rely on the programme to alleviate financial constraints for necessities such as fuel and food, travel expenses, and daily essentials like airtime and data. In the past year, FNB enabled its customers to use their eBucks to pay for some of their bank fees, and many customers have used this benefit to the value of R92-million since its introduction.