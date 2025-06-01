Modern meets medieval in ‘Kingmakers’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Early Access trailer showcases large-scale battles where air strikes and cavalry collide.

In Kingmakers, players can step into the boots of a time-travelling soldier tasked with rewriting history. A new trailer for the real-time strategy game has revealed its Steam Early Access release date – 8 October 2025.

The game takes place in a world teetering on the edge of collapse, where players are sent 500 years into the past to change the outcome of a brutal war and avert an impending apocalypse. Set in medieval England, players fight to reshape history and change the course of the future.

At its core is a large-scale real-time battle system where thousands of AI-controlled soldiers clash across sprawling battlefields. Each individual is governed by a next-generation, multi-threaded AI system that determines their movement, combat behaviour, and shifting loyalties. Coupled with procedural animation, this system aims to deliver a new level of realism in both character behaviour and large-scale medieval combat.

Photo supplied.

Kingmakers features modern weaponry in its time-bending premise. Players can use assault rifles, grenade launchers, armoured vehicles, attack helicopters, and air strikes to tip the balance of power. The game’s blend of eras creates a sandbox for tactical experimentation – and chaos.

Strategic command plays a key role. Players can switch between first-person combat and issuing orders at any time. Commanding units includes directing cavalry charges, deploying archers, building fortifications, and managing battlefield roles via petty officers. The control system is designed to be accessible yet deep, offering a wide range of tactical possibilities.

Photo supplied.

Online co-op expands the battlefield further, allowing up to three friends to join the campaign. Each player leads their own army, coordinating attacks or defences across the war-torn landscape in a shared effort to reshape history.

Development

Kingmakers, developed by Redemption Road and published by TinyBuild, is releasing on PC via Steam and Epic Games. The game will enter Steam Early Access on 8 October 2025.

* Visit the Steam Page for ‘Kingmakers’ here.