ROG announces Windows 11 gaming handheld

The new Ally offers seamless gameplay from any library or streaming service available on Windows.

Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled its first Windows 11 handheld gaming device, the ROG Ally. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 series processor with RDNA 3 graphics, offering gamers high-performance levels for both AAA and indie games. The Ally comes equipped with a 120 Hz full HD (1080p) panel with FreeSyncTM Premium support, ensuring motion clarity and no tearing or stuttering during gameplay. The device also features a touchscreen display for easy navigation of the Windows desktop.



The ROG Ally’s ergonomic design, with its lightweight of 608 g (1.34 lbs) and triangle texturing on the rear, offers a comfortable grip, reducing any accidental slipping.

ROG has introduced a Special Edition of Armoury Crate, providing quick performance mode toggles, a game launcher, in-game monitoring software, and Aura Sync support. The device comes bundled with a 90-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving users instant access to hundreds of games from Xbox Game Studios and indie studios.



The official ROG Ally launch event is scheduled for 11 May 2023, where more information on specifications and pricing will be shared. A panel discussion with gaming industry experts will also explore the design story of the ROG Ally and its impact on the gaming landscape.

For more information, visit: https://rog.gg/ALLY_m