EA Sports FC 24 now out

It’s described as a new era for the world’s game, offering an unprecedented 700 teams and 30 leagues.

It’s a new era in football, says Electronic Arts, as it launches EA Sports FC 24 worldwide.

The massively anticipated game is available now for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A trinity of new technologies powers EA Sports FC 24, with cross-play now expanded to all multiplayer online modes, allowing friends to play across platforms as EA Sports enters a new era for the world’s game. Fans are invited to join the club alongside the 6.8 million players who have already played EA Sports FC 24 through Early Access, an increase of over 25% from last year.

“Today marks a milestone moment as we welcome millions of fans to the club with EA Sports FC,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM of EA Sports FC. “There is massive innovation at the heart of FC 24, combined with a commitment to authenticity, and together they deliver an unparalleled, entertaining experience that is expansive, true-to-life, and above all – brings together a football community with our fans at the center.”

EA Sports FC 24 launches this week alongside EA Sports FC Mobile as the first new experiences in the EA Sports FC platform of global football fandom powered by video games. EA Sports FC reaches fans through console, mobile, online and esports products, powered by EA Sports’ 30-year history of defining interactive football, and leading a fan-first future built on inclusivity, innovation, and authenticity.

Unrivalled authenticity in EA Sports FC 24 is brought to life through a roster of players from the biggest clubs and leagues from around the world, including LALIGA EA Sports, the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Barclays Women’s Super League.

“EA Sports FC is our greatest ever expression of interactive football, and will connect fans around the world with the sport like never before.” said David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA Sports FC. “Together with 19,000 athletes, over 700 teams and 30+ leagues, we’re kicking off this new chapter with FC 24 by bringing unprecedented levels of authenticity and innovation to football fans everywhere.”

A Trinity of Technologies Powering EA Sports FC 24

To usher in a new era for football fans worldwide, EA Sports FC 24 is powered by a trinity of technologies that work together to create an authentic, true to football experience. Driving the biggest leap forward in realism to date, HyperMotionV translates the fluidity of real-world football using volumetric data of more than 180 top-tier matches. PlayStyles, optimised by real-world Opta data and data from other sources, brings unprecedented dimension to athletes, going beyond overall ratings to highlight on-pitch abilities that make players special. An enhanced Frostbite engine dials up the detail to make every in-game moment look and feel more like football.