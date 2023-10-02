Soccer Manager 2024 now free on mobile

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new edition of the football management game adds international management, new European club competitions, Improved transfers, and complete tactical control.

The latest release in the soccer management game series, Soccer Manager 2024, is now available to download and play free for Android and iOS devices.

With over 60-million players since the company was established in 2004, Invincibles Studios’ Soccer Manager series has become a critically-acclaimed benchmark in the football management game genre. Soccer Manager 2024 establishes a new level of accuracy, immersion, and excitement for the series with the addition of groundbreaking new features and enhancement of existing core elements.

Soccer Manager 2024 players can take control at one of over 900 clubs in 54 leagues across 36 countries around the world. FIFPRO-licenced football players with accurate attributes can be bought, sold, and managed on a path to success. Along with transfers, players can choose training, tactics & formations for their team, as well as developing club facilities as they progress.

New this year, international teams can also be managed in major qualifiers and tournaments against the best international teams across the continent and indeed the world. Stunning match and environment visuals are available to enjoy, with player likenesses and animations never having looked so good!

If Soccer Manager fans want to truly prove their management credentials, then they can forge their own legend by creating a completely new club and starting at the bottom. By proving their management genius, players can succeed in ascending to the very top leagues and competitions with superstars they have bought, or wonderkids they have talent-spotted and grown into world-leading professionals.

“Soccer Manager 2024 is the ultimate mobile football management game, with unrivalled accuracy, immersion, and enjoyment,” said Invincibles Studio CEO, Chris Gore. “This new release in the Soccer Manager series offers a myriad of new gameplay features for our community, and welcomes every new player due to its accessible, easy-to-understand tutorials. This is the best Soccer Manager game ever released on mobile.”

Following the recent announcement of a multi-year licencing agreement with Manchester City, Soccer Manager 2024 features existing multi-year worldwide agreements with partners including but not limited to, the Deutsche Fußball Liga, our continued ambassador partnership with manager Mikel Arteta, and our wide-ranging FIFPRO player licence.

For more information visit: www.invinciblesstudio.com.