Chucky comes back for Halloween

Coming to the Showmax cemetery from today, Season 3 is fresh off the toy rack in time for the witching season.

Fresh off the toy rack, the slasher comedy horror series about a doll possessed by a dead serial killer sees Chucky (Brad Dourif) take a stab at politics. The President of the United States, James Collins (Devon Sawa), sets Chucky loose in the White House when his son insists that it’s Take My Doll To Work Day.

Chucky was nominated for Best Horror Series at this year’s Critics Choice Super Awards, with Brad Dourif up for Best Villain in a Series as the title character. With a 91% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 87% audience rating, critics and fans alike are obsessed with Chucky’s creative kills and meta horror commentary.

Chucky Season 3 debuts 2 new episodes each Monday from today, 23 October.