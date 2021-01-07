Dynasty Scrolls available now on mobile

YOOZOO Games has announced the launch of their brand-new card game Dynasty Scrolls. The Dynasty Scrolls series has gathered a following in Asia, accumulating more than 200 million registered users.

The game is set in the Three Kingdoms period with the backdrop of ancient China. Dynasty Scrolls offers users a gameplay full of player-versus-player (PvP) and player-versus-environment (PvE) modes and customisation of the character, building lineups and defeating enemies. The game places users alongside historical figures and challenges them to become a force and shift the Chinese dynasty.

KEY FEATURES

The role-playing card game includes character design with over 100 visual artists, strategic gameplay, and skill and synergy combinations. Users can recruit heroes, forge teams and make their own history in the era of Three Kingdoms.

Customisation and growth systems include: Factions which diversify and enhance the team builds, offering various options of lineups and combos to choose from. Affinities that unlock bonuses and further increase player power to face more challenging opponents. Epic Weapons and Divine Wings that players can collect to become stronger and customise the look of their character

PvP and PvE activities such as Sieges, Raids, Warrior Trials and Overlord Battles, in which players seek to best opponents and build an empire.

There will be in-game events hosted and rewards to be won due to the game launching. The rewards include login rewards with premium content and outfits available, Level Rush Gift where players can claim bonus rewards for every 10th level passed and Red Packet Rain with all participants rewarded randomly with gold and three players being chosen to receive grand prizes of premium content. Users can increase star ratings in the story chapters to claim Rare Hero Shards in the Reach Stars to get to the Rare Heroes event, and Clear Biography to win Chain Charms.

The game is available to download on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.