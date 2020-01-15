Dynabook goes high performance with Satellite range

Dynabook has launched the Satellite Pro L50-G – a great combination of cost-effectiveness and cutting-edge technology in a lightweight business laptop. The new device offers businesses, especially SMEs, the performance, reliability, flexibility and connectivity they need to be productive in the office, and out on the road.

The Satellite Pro L50-G has been designed with enhanced performance in mind. Thanks to its 10th Generation Intel Core Processors, the device is equipped to meet the demands of a fast-paced, multi-tasking workforce. The latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity unlocks faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency for communications. By supporting dual storage with SSD and HDD drives, the device also provides flexibility in terms of performance and storage capacity.

The new device exceeds the Microsoft Modern Device standard and is packed with a variety of user-friendly features that keep workers productive and connected from various locations.

It features a 15” FHD non-glare screen, while the computer comes in at 19.9mm with a light-weight chassis of 1.7kg. The Satellite Pro L50-G’s quick-charge battery provides up to 10 hours of use, meaning professionals can remain productive throughout their working day, wherever their location.

It offers a range of connectivity features, including versatile USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for charging and data transfer. Along with Wi-Fi 6, the device’s Gigabit LAN port enables a cabled connection to the Internet, if the need arises.

When it comes to security, the Satellite Pro L50-G can be equipped with password-free sign-in via a fingerprint scanner (SecurePad) and Face Authentication. A webcam shutter slider is also available for further privacy.

“The Satellite Pro L50-G demonstrates Dynabook’s ability to develop cost-effective devices that never compromise on performance, technology or portability,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe. “All our devices are engineered to support the changing ways in which people work, and the Satellite Pro L50-G encompasses all the features the contemporary worker needs to stay on top of the working day”.

The Satellite Pro L50-G is available now. For more information about the Dynabook range, visit http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage/