Product of the Day
Dynabook goes high performance with Satellite range
Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, has designed its latest professional-focused Satellite laptops with 10th Generation Intel Core processors, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and dual HDD and SSD storage.
Dynabook has launched the Satellite Pro L50-G – a great combination of cost-effectiveness and cutting-edge technology in a lightweight business laptop. The new device offers businesses, especially SMEs, the performance, reliability, flexibility and connectivity they need to be productive in the office, and out on the road.
The Satellite Pro L50-G has been designed with enhanced performance in mind. Thanks to its 10th Generation Intel Core Processors, the device is equipped to meet the demands of a fast-paced, multi-tasking workforce. The latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity unlocks faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency for communications. By supporting dual storage with SSD and HDD drives, the device also provides flexibility in terms of performance and storage capacity.
The new device exceeds the Microsoft Modern Device standard and is packed with a variety of user-friendly features that keep workers productive and connected from various locations.
It features a 15” FHD non-glare screen, while the computer comes in at 19.9mm with a light-weight chassis of 1.7kg. The Satellite Pro L50-G’s quick-charge battery provides up to 10 hours of use, meaning professionals can remain productive throughout their working day, wherever their location.
It offers a range of connectivity features, including versatile USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for charging and data transfer. Along with Wi-Fi 6, the device’s Gigabit LAN port enables a cabled connection to the Internet, if the need arises.
When it comes to security, the Satellite Pro L50-G can be equipped with password-free sign-in via a fingerprint scanner (SecurePad) and Face Authentication. A webcam shutter slider is also available for further privacy.
“The Satellite Pro L50-G demonstrates Dynabook’s ability to develop cost-effective devices that never compromise on performance, technology or portability,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe. “All our devices are engineered to support the changing ways in which people work, and the Satellite Pro L50-G encompasses all the features the contemporary worker needs to stay on top of the working day”.
The Satellite Pro L50-G is available now. For more information about the Dynabook range, visit http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage/
Product of the Day
CES: Mixed-reality windshield
In-vehicle information and entertainment is set to change thanks to the world’s first mass-market Interactive Mixed Reality Windshield technology, launched at CES in Las Vegas last week by Futurus Technology.
Going beyond existing augmented-reality vehicle and navigation information incorporated in today’s models, Futurus Technology’s new Mixed Reality technology marries real-world environments and hazards with contextual information about a vehicle’s status, performance and surroundings.
Futurus, which received a CES Honoree Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety category, is currently collaborating with some of the world’s leading car manufacturers, and showcased its new product at CES 2020.
The interactive windshield benefits from two independent layers, one of which allows drivers to detect potential hazards up to 50 meters in the distance, including cyclists, pedestrians and objects on the road. Simultaneously, passengers can enjoy entertainment such as TV shows and movies, music and social media, without distracting the driver.
Uber Wu, chief-scientist at Futurus, says: “Vehicle manufacturers must adopt MR technology if they want to offer a truly safe yet immersive experience in the next generation of vehicles. The in-cabin experience has not changed radically in decades; our windshield transforms the driver and passenger journey.
“The technology is the first step towards a smart windscreen that delivers personalised, interactive in-car entertainment, e-commerce and enhanced safety features, thanks to split-screen technology that doesn’t distract the driver.”
Alex Xu, chief executive officer of Futurus Technology, says: “In-car AR heads-up-displays (HUD) are installed in relatively few models and offer limited performance but, in the next few years, we will produce a smarter hybrid reality windshield display that provides the safest ride to mass-market vehicles”.
Product of the Day
CES: Amazfit showcases futuristic home treadmill
For those readers who want to start their fitness journeys at home, Huami unveiled the Amazfit HomeStudio at CES.
Amazfit HomeStudio is a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43” HD screen, called the Glass, and surround-sound JBL speakers to provide an immersive and personal fitness experience. It comes as a partnership with Studio, a fitness entertainment brand that offers virtual classes. Amazfit HomeStudio uses AI-powered computer vision to detect and help correct posture and positioning.
The device can be paired with Amazfit’s AirRun foldable treadmill, which was also unveiled at CES. The treadmill uses salt belt technology to make runs more comfortable. Because it’s foldable and portable, one can move the treadmill and Glass around the house.
With the screen connected into Studio’s classes, the Glass can access a studio experience in the home. The service offers over 1,000 classes across treadmill, sculpt, stretch, and yoga. With Amazfit HomeStudio’s connected treadmill, participants get the full cardio experience.
“At the end of 2019, Huami defined a new mission: Connect Health with Technology. STUDIO’s passion for fitness has proven to be a perfect match,” says Wang Huang, chairman and CEO of Huami. “We want to bring the latest in fitness to our users, through products and services they can count on. That’s what Huami Amazfit is bringing to the new decade – cutting-edge innovation in health technology.”
Huami provided the following specs:
- Immersive 43 Inch Premium 1080P HD Smart Glass Screen
- 3 Premium 20W JBL Speakers (2 on treadmill, 1 on Glass)
- HomeStudio premium Treadmill – 12 MPH Slat Belt Technology and 20 inch wide and 53 inches long running surface
- Amazfit AirRun – 9 MPH and Foldable
- 3D TOF Camera For Computer Vision Detection