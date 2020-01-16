Product of the Day
Canon announces Robotic Camera System
True remote control photography is now possible, thanks to a Canon Robotic Camera System called the CR-S700R.
Canon has announced a remote control system for still image shooting, to be available in February 2020. Sports photography and news media use remote photography extensively to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles that cannot be achieved with conventional photography methods. The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R is a release driven by the needs of professional photographers to operate cameras remotely for still images.
The system revolves around a remote pan head that can be used to remotely control and shoot still images using an EOS camera. The system includes a small and lightweight gateway box, an IP camera controller called the CR-G100.
The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 (not included in the package) enables users to control multiple cameras from a PC, display live view images, and remotely trigger a camera or simultaneously shoot with multiple cameras.
The remote pan head uses a centre-type rotational axis that makes the optical axis of the camera perpendicular to the rotational axis of the remote pan head, enabling smooth remote operations like zooming, panning, tilting, and rolling. Ideally suited to follow subjects that move at high speed during sporting events, the remote pan head benefits from a compact design with a turning radius of approximately 260mm, and can be used upright or underslung.
The IP camera controller CR-G100 is a gateway device to connect the camera and the remote pan head. It connects to a PC for remote operation using a wired LAN (Ethernet) cable. The extremely compact and lightweight design has been developed specifically for still image shooting. Various terminals (digital terminal, Ethernet terminal, remote control terminal, among others) necessary for connecting to cameras and pan heads are grouped together to organise previously complicated and bulky wired connection.
The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 software controls the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and cameras via a PC. It displays live view images from multiple cameras using the IP camera controller CR-G100 and can control a single camera or simultaneous shoot using multiple specified cameras, streamlining the workflow of still image shooting at the news site.
The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and the Camera Remote Application CR-A100 will be available from mid-February 2020.
For more information and details on product specifications, visit: https://www.canon-europe.com/pro/remote_ptz/CR-S700R
Dynabook goes high performance with Satellite range
Dynabook, formerly Toshiba, has designed its latest professional-focused Satellite laptops with 10th Generation Intel Core processors, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and dual HDD and SSD storage.
Dynabook has launched the Satellite Pro L50-G – a great combination of cost-effectiveness and cutting-edge technology in a lightweight business laptop. The new device offers businesses, especially SMEs, the performance, reliability, flexibility and connectivity they need to be productive in the office, and out on the road.
The Satellite Pro L50-G has been designed with enhanced performance in mind. Thanks to its 10th Generation Intel Core Processors, the device is equipped to meet the demands of a fast-paced, multi-tasking workforce. The latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity unlocks faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency for communications. By supporting dual storage with SSD and HDD drives, the device also provides flexibility in terms of performance and storage capacity.
The new device exceeds the Microsoft Modern Device standard and is packed with a variety of user-friendly features that keep workers productive and connected from various locations.
It features a 15” FHD non-glare screen, while the computer comes in at 19.9mm with a light-weight chassis of 1.7kg. The Satellite Pro L50-G’s quick-charge battery provides up to 10 hours of use, meaning professionals can remain productive throughout their working day, wherever their location.
It offers a range of connectivity features, including versatile USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for charging and data transfer. Along with Wi-Fi 6, the device’s Gigabit LAN port enables a cabled connection to the Internet, if the need arises.
When it comes to security, the Satellite Pro L50-G can be equipped with password-free sign-in via a fingerprint scanner (SecurePad) and Face Authentication. A webcam shutter slider is also available for further privacy.
“The Satellite Pro L50-G demonstrates Dynabook’s ability to develop cost-effective devices that never compromise on performance, technology or portability,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe. “All our devices are engineered to support the changing ways in which people work, and the Satellite Pro L50-G encompasses all the features the contemporary worker needs to stay on top of the working day”.
The Satellite Pro L50-G is available now. For more information about the Dynabook range, visit http://za.dynabook.com/generic/business-homepage/
CES: Mixed-reality windshield
In-vehicle information and entertainment is set to change thanks to the world’s first mass-market Interactive Mixed Reality Windshield technology, launched at CES in Las Vegas last week by Futurus Technology.
Going beyond existing augmented-reality vehicle and navigation information incorporated in today’s models, Futurus Technology’s new Mixed Reality technology marries real-world environments and hazards with contextual information about a vehicle’s status, performance and surroundings.
Futurus, which received a CES Honoree Award in the In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety category, is currently collaborating with some of the world’s leading car manufacturers, and showcased its new product at CES 2020.
The interactive windshield benefits from two independent layers, one of which allows drivers to detect potential hazards up to 50 meters in the distance, including cyclists, pedestrians and objects on the road. Simultaneously, passengers can enjoy entertainment such as TV shows and movies, music and social media, without distracting the driver.
Uber Wu, chief-scientist at Futurus, says: “Vehicle manufacturers must adopt MR technology if they want to offer a truly safe yet immersive experience in the next generation of vehicles. The in-cabin experience has not changed radically in decades; our windshield transforms the driver and passenger journey.
“The technology is the first step towards a smart windscreen that delivers personalised, interactive in-car entertainment, e-commerce and enhanced safety features, thanks to split-screen technology that doesn’t distract the driver.”
Alex Xu, chief executive officer of Futurus Technology, says: “In-car AR heads-up-displays (HUD) are installed in relatively few models and offer limited performance but, in the next few years, we will produce a smarter hybrid reality windshield display that provides the safest ride to mass-market vehicles”.