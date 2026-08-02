Join battle in ruins of future Japan

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‘Beast of Reincarnation’ pairs a sword-wielding outcast with a supernatural dog in a fight across a ruined world.

Beast of Reincarnation places players in control of Emma, a sword-wielding outcast who travels through Japan in the year 4026 with a dog named Koo.

The singleplayer action game launches today (3 August 2026). In the game’s future setting, the blight has transformed Japan into a hostile wilderness where dense forests rise from wastelands and powerful creatures control different regions.

Emma and Koo must defeat major enemies known as Nushi and claim their abilities before confronting the Beast of Reincarnation.

Combat combines fast swordplay with strategic commands. Players can control Emma during real-time battles while choosing techniques for Koo, allowing the pair to co-ordinate attacks against different enemies.

Photo courtesy Beast of Reincarnation.

The system can slow the action while players select Koo’s abilities, adding a turn-based element to otherwise fast encounters. Emma can dodge, block and strike with a katana, while Koo provides additional attacks and support.

Players can unlock skills and equip weapons and spirit stones to create different combat builds. Available options support direct sword fighting, ranged attacks and stealth-focused approaches.

The story centres on the relationship between Emma and Koo as they cross a changing landscape and uncover the events behind the blight. Their quieter interactions sit alongside battles against mutated creatures and large bosses.

Where to play Beast of Reincarnation

Beast of Reincarnation is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam. The title is published by Fictions and developed by Game Freak, the primary developer and a co-owner of the Pokémon franchise.