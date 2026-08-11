Defender stars in Dakar documentary

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A new documentary, now on DStv, follows a Defender Rally driver as she pursues one of motorsport’s ultimate off-road challenges.

A new docuseries follows rally driver Sara Price and her Defender Rally teammates as they prepare for and compete in the Dakar Rally. The race is a multi-day rally-raid event that tests drivers and vehicles across long stages of difficult terrain.

Sara Price: Chasing Dakar is available on Discovery Channel (DStv Channel 121) via DStv Catch Up. Price is a 17-time national motocross champion and four-time Dakar Rally stage winner.

The programme places the American driver at the centre of Defender Rally’s first Dakar campaign. She competes alongside Stéphane Peterhansel and Rokas Baciuška.

The three 45-minute episodes document Defender Rally’s debut in the Stock class for production-based vehicles. The series includes footage from the campaign, interviews with the drivers and coverage of the rally-raid competition.

The team races three competition-specification Defender D7X-R vehicles. The drivers currently occupy the top three positions in the 2026 FIA Rally-Raid Championship Stock standings. Baciuška leads with 199 points, followed by Peterhansel on 170 and Price on 164.