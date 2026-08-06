‘Rogue Eclipse’ battles cosmic armadas

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A new sci-fi game sends pilots into space to fight swarms of starfighters and giant enemy ships.

Rogue Eclipse, a new action game set among the stars, puts players in the cockpit of a customisable starfighter. Pilots can fight on the front lines of a war for humanity’s future against armadas and enormous enemy vessels.

The game launches today (7 August 2026) on PC via Steam.

Gameplay centres on fast arcade-style battles across the cosmos. Each encounter can fill the screen with enemy craft, while larger confrontations pit pilots against heavily armed warships designed to test movement, aim and reactions.

Combat extends beyond open space. Players can enter hulking enemy vessels and blast through destructible environments as they fight their way towards targets inside. An arsenal of weapons provides different ways to attack smaller fighters and damage larger ships.

The flight system is designed to be accessible at first but becomes more demanding as enemy numbers and firepower increase. Success depends on learning how to manoeuvre through crowded battles, avoid incoming attacks and find openings against more powerful opponents.

Photo courtesy Rogue Eclipse.

Rogue Eclipse follows a roguelike structure, so defeat sends players into another attempt rather than ending the wider campaign. The narrative unfolds across multiple runs as players push further through the conflict and move closer to the threat at its centre.

Starfighters can be upgraded, customised and personalised as the campaign progresses. Players can adjust their equipment and firepower to suit different approaches, with each upgrade affecting how the ship handles escalating battles.

Rogue Eclipse is the debut title from Huskrafts, an independent UK studio led by developer Husban Siddiqi. The game’s setting draws on Arabesque Futurism, a visual direction that blends futuristic ideas with design influences from the Arab world.

The project received support from Outersloth, an indie game fund established by Innersloth, the studio behind Among Us.

Where to play Rogue Eclipse

Rogue Eclipse is available on PC via Steam.