Syntphony boosts retail with modular solutions

A new platform called Syntphony is designed to drive digital innovation and optimise retail capabilities through comprehensive solutions.

Launched by NTT Data in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), it is built as a modular ecosystem, to enable retailers to integrate various solutions as needed, offering low deployment costs and reduced time-to-market.

The 2023 Global Retail Development Index research report unveiled that MEA has emerged as global retailing’s next big growth region. With projections that total disposable income in these nations will double by 2040, the region’s retailers can expect significant growth.

To enable retailers to keep pace with growing consumer expectations and to enhance existing local customer engagement, NTT Data says, it is establishing a centre of expertise focusing wholly on this sector.

The company says the retail practice is an example of the integration between the glocal (global and local) promise that came with the rebranding of Dimension Data to NTT Data in April 2024, to offer clients a richer portfolio of services, global expertise and assets, enhanced by local knowledge and experience from doing business in the MEA region for over 40 years.

Access to NTT Data’s full portfolio means that Syntphony can now be included in the local market offering, leveraging more than 24 years of success in supporting the global retail sector. These have helped retailers around the world accelerate their digital innovation initiatives, modernise their operations, and optimise their business processes everywhere.

“As a trusted strategic partner to the retail sector, NTT Data already brings together e-commerce, network, data centre, infrastructure, database, connectivity solutions and embedded security with enterprise applications and advanced tech like conversational AI solutions for the retail industry”, says Tony Nugent, retail practice manager of NTT Data in MEA. “By adding Syntphony as a dedicated retail platform offering, we have a trusted and accelerated route to digital innovation that provides greater revenue impact, sales growth, increased profitability and cost reduction.”

The future of retail

Syntphony offers low deployment costs and reduced time-to-market thanks to a modular design, allowing different solutions to be added as needed. Key benefits include a modular and unified platform, omnichannel integration, centralised control and customisation for regional specifics.

“With capabilities that allow the solutions to be implemented as a highly integrated platform, all aspects of customer interaction can be elevate,” says Nugent.

“Further benefits include speed to market with platforms that require little to no customisation. There are also loyalty features that include gamification, intelligent automation and an eco-system of related features that integrate seamlessly.

“The future of retail is increasingly employee-centric. Employee satisfaction is crucial for any business success which is why it is essential to provide employees with the right tools and conditions in the daily workplace. Syntphony offers a continuous professional development platform for e-learning in the workplace as well as inspires improved retail experiences on the shop floor.”

Syntphony Conversational AI

By leveraging advanced AI technology, Syntphony Conversational AI empowers businesses to deliver personalised experiences and be efficient, says Nugent.

“In terms of GenAI, while retailers across the board inherently understand that these types of technologies can have significant business impact, many still struggle to reap the full value.

“With advanced natural language processing and GenAI, businesses can deliver hyper-personalised responses and contextualised support, driving higher conversion rates and improved customer satisfaction.”

A practical use case would integrate AI-powered virtual assistants into e-commerce platforms to enhance customer engagement and streamline the buying process.

Implemented within many global retailers, the capabilities and benefits of the solution are already showing a marked impact.

“As digital trends continue to shape the retail industry, a practical view on how a business can capitalise on technology will be key for sector growth.

“Syntphony rounds out NTT Data’s comprehensive full-stack retail solution offering that combines cutting-edge technology with business strategy to put consumers at the centre of driving revenue growth and brand loyalty.”

* Visit the website here.