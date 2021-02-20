Driver Assist now standard for new Subaru range

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist System is now a standard feature on the 2021 Subaru Forester ES line-up, including the Subaru Sport model.

EyeSight is a system that makes use of camera-based technology and integrates features or assistance systems from adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure and sway warning and lane keep assist. For the first time in a Subaru model in South Africa, the Forester will take corrective action when you veer out of your line using braking force on the requisite wheels to straighten the car, all the while flashing a warning in the driver’s multi-function display.

This system works like a second pair of eyes for the road ahead, using a pair of stereo cameras to capture colour images with image recognition — nearly as capable as the human eye. One of the system’s key features is its ability to spot potential danger such as other vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles or motorcycles and warn the driver in due time or even apply emergency braking if needs be to prevent a collision or at worst, reduce the damage of a collision.

Adaptive cruise control between 0 – 180km/h is also made possible with EyeSight. Adaptive cruise control maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead by continuously monitoring the distance and speed difference, constantly adjusting the engine, transmission, and brakes where needed.

Lane sway and lane departure alerts the driver with a buzzer and flashing indicator if it detects lane drift or lane changes that are made without signalling. Other EyeSight features include lead vehicle Start alert which warns the driver when traffic up ahead is moving forward and pre-collision throttle management, a system that warns the driver and cuts power from the throttle in the event of wrong gear selection or accelerating from an intersection too early when a car is still right in front.

The auto vehicle hold (AVH) function is a smarter variant of the previous hill start assist function and holds the vehicle on all road gradients, not only inclines.

A reversing camera, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert are all standard features on the ES models as well as a smart high beam assist which automatically switches the headlights between the high and low beams when needed. This technology is coupled with steering responsive headlights that turn in conjunction with the steering angle for increased vision when navigating around bends at night.

Reverse automatic braking (RAB) is also included on EyeSight-equipped models. When reversing, the RAB system uses sensors to detect objects and can automatically stop the vehicle if the driver does not take action in time. Subaru claims this is the only vehicle in its segment with the technology.

“EyeSight is a technology that really takes road safety to the next level and it is a standard feature in all but one of the Forester range, making the Forester a truly exceptional package,” says marketing lead for Subaru SA Nteo Nkoli.

The 2021 Subaru Forester line-up adds two new flagship variants. The new Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport ES CVT is a new derivative that brings a sporty design to the model line-up. It is designed for those seeking a car with practicality and sporty aesthetics. The range-topping 2.5i-S ES CVT represents the contemporary Forester SUV.

“The introduction of the 2.5-litre models and the Sport model to the line-up is so important for us as a brand, because it gives our customers more options and a more personalised experience,” says Nkoli. “These long-awaited models are what many of our customers have been asking for, models that suit a particular lifestyle.”

The Forester features the Subaru intelligent drive (SI-Drive) function that allows the driver to select a more efficient driving programme or something a little more sporty. The SI-Drive system will recalibrate the engine mapping to deliver the desired output. In Sport mode, the 2.5 Forester will accelerate from 0 – 100km/h in 9,3-seconds.

Despite the increase in power and performance, the 2.5-litre remains as efficient as the 2.0-litre model, delivering impressive fuel consumption figures of 7.6l/100km on the combined cycle. CO2 emissions are 193g/km.

It is fitted with a Boxer engine that sits very low in the engine bay, as well as symmetrical all-wheel drive. The drivetrain combination ensures a balanced drive, even under extreme corrective actions taken by the driver. The vehicle dynamics control system makes use of ABS, EBD, ESP and torque vectoring to ensure traction and control is maintained.

The new Forester is fitted with X-Mode and Hill Descent Control as standard across the range. X-Mode is a system that uses gear ratios and torque distribution to deliver power to specific wheels where the most grip is detected.

The system has 2 driver-selectable programmes. Snow/Dirt mode for slippery or loose surfaces such as dirt or gravel or snow. The other option is D.Snow/Mud mode for heavier terrain like thick mud and deep, steep ruts. Hill descent control works as soon as any of these modes are activated, keeping a smooth reign on downhill speed.

Convenience

Convenience features include rear seat pockets designed to fit smartphones and tablets, a pair of 2.1-volt USB ports for rear passengers in addition to the 2 USB ports up front, and a new air-conditioning ventilation design for improved air flow to rear passengers.

The S and ES Forester derivatives are fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes AUX, Bluetooth connectivity as well as the use of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through the USB-A ports in the front. Also included in ES and Sport models there are electrically-adjustable front seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof and rain-sensing wipers.

The Sport model has the addition of new water repellent seats. This new seat material copes with anything from wet swimming trunks and towels to soggy paws.

Says Nkoli, “The Forester Sport is a reflection of the adventurous ethos at Subaru and it certainly enhances the line-up with its sporty character and stand out design elements.”

The new Forester is now available from all Southern African dealers and pricing is as follows:

2021 Line-Up

Subaru Forester 2.0i-CVT R486 000

Subaru Forester 2.0i-S ES CVT R564 000

Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport ES CVT R599 000

Subaru Forester 2.5i-S ES CVT R629 000

Each Subaru Forester model is sold with a 3yr/75 000km Maintenance Plan as well as the 5yr/150 000km Warranty.