Fate: The Winx Saga returning for second season

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season. Netflix has also revealed there will be a new cast alongside existing members, however, casting news for the new season will be announced at a later date.

The first season of the series, from creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club by Iginio Straffi.

The season was a six part series following the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they had to learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and monsters that threatened their very existence.

The main cast set to return in season 2 of the series include

Abigail Cowen (CAOS) as Bloom Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella Precious Mustapha as Aisha Eliot Salt as Terra Elisha Applebaum as Musa

Brian Young will return as showrunner and executive Producer, alongside Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State). Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow will also be executive producers.

Season two of the series will include 8, 1-hour episodes and is a Netflix original series from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow. Production for Season 2 will begin later this year in Ireland.

The current season of the show is available to watch on Netflix.