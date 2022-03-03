Dota 2 Invitational Series streaming now

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

This week, the Gamers Galaxy: Dota 2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022, the largest event of its kind in MENA, is seeing ten of the biggest teams clash at a pulse-racing LAN final from March 2nd – March 6th, broadcast live from Dubai Studio City.

The broadcast began on Wednesday, 2 March at 10:00, with the first group matches between Fnatic and Team Spirit, as well as TSM FTX versus Tundra Esports.

Hosted by Galaxy Racer, the largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organization in the world, the tournament stands as the MENA region’s biggest ever Dota 2 competition.

Ten of the world’s best Dota 2 teams will be battling it out in an epic LAN Invitational Event in Dubai. The Gamers Galaxy: Dota 2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022 will play host to TI10 winners Team Spirit and back-to-back TI champions OG, as well as ESL One Fall 2021 winners Tundra Esports and powerhouse teams TSM and Fnatic.

Taking place from March 2nd, the best Dota 2 teams from around the world will descend on Dubai Studio City to compete for an AED 1,000,000 prize pool over four intense days. This is the first high-tier Dota 2 tournament to be held in the region this year, and the biggest of its kind in the MENA region, as Dubai continues to grow and thrive as a destination for prestigious esports events.

The competition will kick-off with spectacular opening match-ups in the ground round, including between Fnatic and Team Spirit, OG versus Team Secret and home team Nigma Galaxy taking on Tundra Esports. All five days will be broadcast directly from Dubai Studio City, and live on YouTube and Twitch.

Making the competition even more of a spectacle, Dota 2 star Sheever will be leading a lineup of talented broadcast pros bringing the Gamers Galaxy experience to life throughout the Invitational Series, including two-time TI Champion N0Tail.

Where to watch:

The LAN competition will be played behind closed doors to ensure a safe environment for competitors, but broadcast live from Studio City Dubai on YouTube and Twitch. Galaxy Racer has also arranged a variety of ‘pubstomp’ viewing parties across Dubai’s best gaming venues. Pubstomps at popular Gaming Cafes including Que Club, Rails Billiards, Geek Station Abu Dhabi, DZZRT ESPORTS, Last Resort Gaming Cafe as well Dubai Media City Courtyard.

Schedule

Wednesday March 2nd – Group Stage: Broadcast – from 09:00 UTC / 10:00 CET / 13:00 Local Time

Thursday March 3nd – Group Stage, Tiebreakers and Play-In – Broadcast – from 09:00 UTC / 10:00 CET / 13:00 Local Time

Friday March 4th – Playoffs: Broadcast – from 12:00 UTC / 13:00 CET / 16:00 Local Time

Saturday March 5th – Semi-Finals: Broadcast – from 12:00 UTC / 13:00 CET / 16:00 Local Time

Sunday March 6th – Grand Finals: Broadcast – from 12:00 UTC / 13:00 CET / 16:00 Local Time

Teams:

Nigma Galaxy

Fnatic

Team Spirit

Virtus.pro

Team Secret

Nigma Galaxy SEA

OG

Tundra Esports

TSM FTX

BOOM Esports

Stream the tournament live here on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/galaxyracerdxb