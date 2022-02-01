Audio/Visual
Will this be the year of Android TV?
In the battle for the best smart TV user experience, Skyworth’s brand manager JACO JOUBERT outlines how Android TV has what it takes to win over the audience.
What will television technology trends look like this year? Leading technology experts anticipate that 2022 will be the year of Android TV. Google continues to put more investment behind Google TV, with more smart TV manufacturers adopting the platform in support of this year’s industry trend.
The Android TV Operating System (OS) has grown to the third-largest smart TV platform globally. In 2021 alone, the growth of Android TV had outpaced Roku and the platform had nearly three times the market share, at 15.5% of the global smart TV market, excluding streaming boxes. Furthermore, Google recently announced that the Android TV OS had grown considerably over the course of 2021, with over 110 million active users and a growing list of partners.
As the platform grows and more apps get introduced, it has been adopted by many TV manufacturers, most notably Skyworth, the first TV manufacturer to launch Android TV in South Africa. The Android TV offering has availed an easier way to enjoy entertainment for South Africans. This includes streaming video apps, playing music and games, and casting from any device.
Smart is an understatement with Android TV
Here are some of my highlights of the features that make Android TV the television technology for 2022:
- Curated content: Android TV analyses the TV shows and movies you watch on a regular basis, what you play, and what you listen to, and serves up similar things you’re likely to be interested in.
- Universal search: You can use the search bar or the voice search button on your remote to find what you’re looking for.
- Voice search: With voice search, you can simply make your request by speaking into the Android TV remote – the rest is magic.
- Google Assistant integration: Google Assistant on Android TV is the same one that’s built into the Google Home and some higher-end Android phones. Just say “OK Google” and you can make calendar appointments, check your to-do list, and find the answers to queries about popular topics. You can also control your smart home products like thermometers, light bulbs, and smart locks, too.
- Games via the Google Play Store: Android TV currently has more games on its store than any other TVOS.
- Actor bios and filmographies: Let’s say you’ve just watched Game of Thrones and now you want to see what other films Lena Kathren Headey has been in, easy, just search her name on your Android TV and you’ll find every title she’s starred in.