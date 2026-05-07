Stream of the Day
‘The Rhymatory’ delivers 300 mobile riddles
A new steampunk-themed puzzle game challenges players’ rhyming skills.
The Rhymatory centres on solving riddles that require answers in pairs of rhyming words.
The new puzzle game launched on iOS and Android last week (30 April 2026).
The game features more than 300 hand-crafted puzzles with difficulty levels designed to accommodate casual play and more challenging sessions.
Set in a stylised steampunk environment, The Rhymatory features hand-drawn illustrations and a relaxed pace of play. A fox, an owl and a crow accompany the player throughout the experience, providing hints to assist with more complex riddles.
The title is positioned as a premium experience, available as a once-off purchase priced at $2.99, with no in-game advertising. An assistance system is included to support progression without interrupting gameplay.
The Rhymatory is developed by Colorado-based indie studio Ponderosa Games. The studio also developed Catagrams, which received an Editors’ Choice award on the App Store.
Where to play The Rhymatory
The Rhymatory is available on mobile via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
* Visit ‘The Rhymatory’ website here.