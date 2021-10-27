Ding comes to Snapchat

Ding, the world’s largest mobile top-up platform, has announced a partnership with Snap Inc. to bring Ding to Snapchat. In a global first, Snapchatters can now request a top-up from other users, and top-up each other’s phone instantly from within the Ding Mini on Snapchat.

Snap Minis are a new way for developers to create a wide range of experiences on Snapchat, from utilities to games, that are social by default, to engage and monetize Snapchat’s global community of 293 million daily active users. Minis are deeply integrated with the Snapchat Camera, where millions of Snapchatters have conversations with friends from around the world, across borders every day.

With the Ding Mini, Snapchat users can instantly send a request for airtime top-up from within the Mini. The request is shared with friends and family over Snapchat, who can then purchase the top-up on their requester’s behalf in the Ding Mini, making it easier than ever to keep their phones in credit and connected.

Rupert Shaw, COO at Ding, says: “We are delighted to launch the Ding Prepaid Top-up Gifts Mini in Snapchat. It gives us access to millions of potential new customers who are keen to keep their phones active. Younger generations are increasingly looking to avail of new services that help them live more of their lives on one platform. Now, the 293 million daily Snapchatters will find it easier to support their friends with the top-up they need to stay connected.

“With over 6 billion prepaid phones in the world and an ever-increasing demand for mobile data – phones often run out of credit. A report from Ericsson suggests that the average data usage per smartphone will reach 35GB by 2026, up from 10GB currently. Helping a loved one keep their phone in credit is a small bit of help that can make a real difference. Ding was created to help people stay connected and share moments of joy and so far our customers have sent close to half a billion top-ups.”

“Our Minis platform offers an exciting new way for Ding to bring their service directly inside of Snapchat where friends are already communicating with each other every day,” says Alston Cheek, director of platform partnerships at Snap. “The Ding Mini makes it easy and fun for Snapchatters to support their friends and stay connected through social commerce, all without leaving Snapchat. Ding is the latest in a string of new commerce experiences in Snapchat, and we’re excited to introduce this service to our global community.”





The top-up service can be accessed in two ways:

Option 1:

Open Snapchat Open Chat Click Rocket symbol Click Minis Open “Ding Prepaid Top-up Gifts”

Option 2:

Open Snapchat Type Ding into search Open Ding Click “Ding Prepaid Top-up Gifts”

After that, it’s just three steps – enter or select an amount, and pay. The “Social Gifting” service rolls out globally today and is available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Germany, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. The Mini is available in eight languages.