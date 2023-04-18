Dance with Whitney Houston

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’, a powerful biopic that was previously on circuit, is coming to DStv Box Office.

It’s a tale of many triumphs, with tragedy never far behind.

Whitney Houston’s life and legacy will be celebrated in a powerful biopic entitled Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, set to screen on DStv Box Office from 5 May 2023. The film, which was previously on circuit, is a tribute to the late superstar’s life, charting her journey from a church choir to international fame.

BAFTA-winning actress Naomi Ackie, who starred in “The End of the F***ing World,” plays the role of Whitney Houston in the biopic. The movie explores Houston’s successes and struggles, including her difficult relationships with her father and husband Bobby Brown, as well as her addiction to drugs that led to her untimely death in 2012.

The film promises to be a joyous yet heartbreaking tribute to one of the greatest R&B vocalists of our time, showcasing her rise to fame, her international breakthrough, and her performances for South African president Nelson Mandela. It also features Stanley Tucci, an Oscar nominee, as Clive Davis, the record producer who played a pivotal role in shaping Houston’s career.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a must-watch for fans of the legendary artist, providing a compelling and emotional portrait of her extraordinary life behind the legendary voice. It’s a chance to relive Houston’s journey from obscurity to superstardom from the comfort of one’s couch, courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

