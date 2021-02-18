Rectron adds NZXT to gaming portfolio

Rectron, which distributes IT products in South Africa, has entered into a partnership with NZXT. The partnership products made by NZXT added to their portfolio.

Through this partnership, Rectron will distribute the complete range of NZXT products, which include H series cases, AIO liquid coolers, power supplies, AER RGB series fans, among other accessories. NZXT produces PC gaming products and services that are aimed at the gaming market.

NZXT’s H-series PC cases have been updated and include a cable management system, removable fan/radiator mounting brackets, drive trays, alongside new updates such as a front-panel USB-C connector and a tempered glass side panel that installs with a single thumbscrew.

The i-versions of the H-series cases have a re-designed SSD tray, flush tempered glass mounting and new RGB Fan controller — include a faster microprocessor providing NZXT CAM-powered control of two RGB lighting and fan control channels, and three fan channels that support either voltage regulated or PWM fans.

“NZXT is a very valuable addition in significantly strengthening our PC gaming offering,” says Frans Smit, category head of components at Rectron. “As a leading developer in innovative gaming products, NZXT has established a passionate following among gamers seeking craftmanship and value, and we are excited to bring a focused selection of their products to our local markets.”

“Rectron’s commitment to providing innovative and dynamic ICT technology aligns with our dedication to serving the PC gaming community,” says Abdul Hadi Jameel, business manager for NZXT Middle East & Africa. “Through this exciting partnership, we are able to empower gaming enthusiasts in new markets to build some of the most beautiful and imaginative computer systems in the world, and pursue their passion for gaming.”

NZXT products will be available through stores and online from local retailers and e-tailers listed.