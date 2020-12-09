Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer has been released

Connect with us

CD Projekt Red has released the launch trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 in anticipation of the game’s premiere.

The trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 dives deep into the world and story of the game. It explores the bonds players will forge, the dangers they will face, and the lengths they will go to in order to build their legend as V, the game’s protagonist. This sets the stage for players to take control and begin their adventure in the megalopolis of Night City. 

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on 10 December 2020 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively. 

To find out more about the game, click here

