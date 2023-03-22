Miasma Chronicles set for May launch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The post-apocalyptic tactical adventure is a story of chosen family, mutant killers and… powergloves.

The post-apocalyptic tactical adventure Miasma Chronicles, from Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden creators The Bearded Ladies, is set for launch on 23 May.

The video game, published by 505 Games, will be released for Windows PC platforms (Steam and EPIC), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It is a story of chosen family, mutant killers, sweeping post-apocalyptic American landscapes and… powergloves.

The adventure sees players take on the role of Elvis, a young man abandoned by his mother in the wastelands of America, with only his robot brother’Diggs for company. Together they must unravel the mystery of the Miasma, a mysterious entity that threatens the last vestiges of humanity and turns all who come in contact with it into barbaric corruptions of their former selves.

Armed with a mysterious glove that can control the Miasma, Elvis and Diggs are joined by a fellowship of outlandish characters on their quest as they roam stunningly rendered environments with dangers lurking around every corner.

Players employ turn-based tactics in intense combat in a real-time world while searching for the truth behind the Miasma… all while Elvis learns the devastating power behind his mysterious Miasma-controlling glove.