Cryospace – new Kuklam Studios game revealed

PC players can get ready for a thrilling sci-fi story inspired by genre classics in Cryospace – a new survival-horror game by Kuklam Studios. Players must manage their oxygen supplies, scout for resources and weapons, and fight back against the someone or something that puts the whole mission at risk.

Discover whatever is destroying your spaceship and slashing your crew members – find it before it finds you and rips you apart. Embrace the fact that, even though you’ve come aboard this ship as a maintenance person, that’s no longer your job.

The game was inspired by major horror stories, including Alien, Pandorum, and Philip K. Dick’s novels.

Information on main features as provided by Kuklam Studios include:

Explore the shipwreck. Scout for resources, including oxygen, food, weapons, and anything else that will increase your chances of survival.

Create a makeshift colony. Try to build a (relatively) safe haven and supply it with food and oxygen. Find survivors on this almost-destroyed derelict, arm them, and prepare them to fight.

Use your wits to stay alive. Solve puzzles, avoid traps, or set them against whatever is hunting you. Remember, only the smartest ones will stay alive.

Load, shoot, repeat. Dangerous alien life forms, never in your scariest dreams imagined existed, are playing at home. You’re a guest, or rather, an invader. As such, you’re not welcome – be assured they will let you know that.

