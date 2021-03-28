Crash Bandicoot goes On the Run

King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, has announced that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available to download and play for free worldwide on iOS and Android mobile devices. In the new Crash Bandicoot mobile adventure, players must run, spin, swipe, and smash their way through mysterious lands, defeating the henchmen of Dr. Neo Cortex who has dispatched iconic villains across the multiverse. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex’s minions back to their own dimensions.

“We’re very excited for players to finally get their hands on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!,” says Stephen Jarrett, VP of Game Design at King. “It’s been a labour of love for King to bring everybody’s favourite marsupial to mobile in a way that is unique and fresh, while honouring more than 25 years of rich history with the beloved character. We wanted to make this the Crashiest Crash game ever!”

“We are excited to deliver a new mobile experience that pairs Activision’s beloved franchise together with King’s unparalleled mobile expertise,” said Daniel Alegre, president and chief operating officer at Activision Blizzard. “This collaboration is a great example of how we are working across our franchisees to bring our IP to players on different platforms. We can’t wait for our fans to jump in.”

The game offers an un-fur-gettable gameplay experience, with a variety of running challenges and exciting features that add depth and progression to the game including time trials, collection runs, base building and crafting. It will also be updated regularly with new cosmetic items, classic and creative new skins, and much more during regular seasonal updates.

The Wumpa Archipelago is vast and fans of the Crash Bandicoot franchise will recognise memorable regions from previous Crash Bandicoot games, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, The Lost City, and The Lab. Classic enemies and bosses, including Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio and Fake Crash will try to thwart Crash’s progress in a new adventure that gamers can play on mobile devices.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.CrashOnTheRun.com.