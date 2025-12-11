What to look for when buying a new car

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Purchasing a new vehicle is exciting. It is also a major financial decision, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

If you are in South Africa, or plan to buy a car here, there are several important things to think about before signing on the dotted line.

Think about fuel consumption

Fuel consumption is often one of the biggest ongoing costs of car ownership. When you choose a car, check how many litres per 100 km (or “km per litre”) it uses. A fuel‑efficient engine will save you thousands of rand over the years – especially with rising petrol and diesel prices.

If you mostly drive in the city or do frequent short trips, a small engine or a hybrid can be more economical. If you drive long distances on highways, a car that is fuel efficient at speed can make a real difference. Before you sign anything, ask for the manufacturer’s published fuel‑economy figures, and consider real‑world consumption (some cars use more fuel than the brochure claims).

Also, bear in mind maintenance and tyre conditions: poor maintenance or under‑inflated tyres can increase fuel consumption. A car that pledges low fuel usage, combined with regular servicing, is often the most cost‑effective over time.

Service warranty and after‑sales care

One of the major advantages of buying new vehicle is warranty and after‑sales support. A solid warranty can save you from costly repairs in the first few years. When you negotiate with a dealer, ask exactly what is covered and for how long: engine, gearbox, electronics, bodywork, roadside assistance. Also check whether there is a service plan included, or whether you must buy it separately.

It helps if the brand has a good network of authorised service centres in South Africa – that makes maintenance easier and cheaper. Even service intervals matter: some manufacturers require servicing every 10,000 km or every year, others every 15,000 km, meaning fewer visits and possibly lower lifetime maintenance costs.

Keep all service records – a well‑documented history helps if you later decide to sell the car, and it shows that you have taken good care of it.

Resale Value

Resale value – the price you might get when you sell or trade in the car after a few years – is often overlooked by first‑time buyers. But it can make a significant difference to your total cost of ownership.

Cars lose value fastest in the first few years, especially once they leave the dealership. A model with good reputation, strong reliability, low maintenance costs, and popularity in the used‑car market usually holds its value better. In South Africa, cars from brands with good availability of spare parts and established service networks tend to have stronger resale value.

When comparing models, consider how “desirable” a car will remain in 3–5 years: fuel efficiency, reliability, cost of spares, and breadth of the after‑market (used‑car buyers) all matter. If you plan to resell after a few years, you may want to avoid niche or rare models whose resale market is limited.

Also note that depreciation is “real” – a new car may cost you much more over five years than just the purchase price plus fuel.

Number of dealerships in South Africa

If living in South Africa – for instance near Johannesburg – it helps that there are many dealerships nationwide. According to a 2025 survey, there are about 3 569 car‑dealers across South Africa, according to Rentech Digital.

That is a lot of options: you are more likely to find a dealer near you, get a test drive, compare models and prices, and benefit from competitive deals. Having many dealerships also tends to improve service availability – easier to find a workshop, buy spare parts, or perform warranty work.

However, “many dealerships” also means “many choices,” which can be overwhelming. It pays to do homework: read online reviews, check how long the dealership has been operating (some are new), inspect how they treat customers, and whether after‑sales support is reliable. Avoid rushing into a deal just because a dealer is convenient.

Some practical advice: How to choose wisely

Do not fall for “nice extras” (leather seats, fancy stereo, big rims) at the expense of fuel economy or reliability. A flashy interior is fun – but expensive fuel and constant repairs negate the fun fast.

Prioritise a car with good fuel consumption and low maintenance needs over initial “style” purchases.

Check warranty coverage and ask clearly: what is covered, for how long, and under what conditions. Ask for a written service plan schedule.

Think ahead to resale: pick a model that is popular, reliable, and has easy access to parts in South Africa.

Visit more than one dealership — since there are thousands, you should have a few within reasonable reach. Compare offers, financing terms, and after‑sales promises.

Be realistic about usage. If you drive mostly daily commuting, fuel economy and ease of service are more important than top speed or off‑road capability.

Here is a summary of a new vehicle dealership checklist:

Fuel Consumption – Ask for official figures and real‑world consumption. Compare models for city vs highway driving. Warranty Coverage – Check what is included: engine, gearbox, electronics, roadside assistance. Ask for written details. Service Plan – Confirm service intervals, cost, and whether a maintenance plan is included. Resale Value – Ask which models are popular in the used-car market. Consider how quickly the car depreciates.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.