Co-op confirmed for ‘Kaiju Cleanup’ game

In the aftermath of defending Earth against giant monsters, someone has to tidy up the mess…

Kaiju Cleanup, a simulation game where players clean up after kaiju (giant monster) battles, will support co-op play on release. The sim takes inspiration from PowerWash Simulator’s satisfying clean-up loop and the anime Kaiju No. 8, which opens with its lead on creature clean-up duty.

“As the most requested feature from the community, we’re thrilled to confirm that Kaiju Cleanup will include full support for 2-4 player co-op at launch,” says Stuart Morton, Mythwright publishing director. “With over 130,000 Steam wishlists since the game’s announcement in September, we’ve been swept away by the level of excitement and support players have shown, and can’t wait to share much more as we scrub up for launch next year.”

Image supplied.

The announcement was made in a satirical YouTube video shared on the Mythwright channel, in which a fictional presenter says: “We have recently acquired evidence of four semi-distinct individuals working to break down the heaving corpse of a kaiju in jolly co-operation.”

Kaiju Cleanup gameplay

Players are tasked with slicing up and clearing away kaiju carcasses, restoring affected areas so cities can be rebuilt after each attack. The game places players in the role of a kaiju cleaner working in hazardous zones left behind once the creatures have been defeated.

In each scenario, players use specialist tools to break down and remove large quantities of monster remains until the area is safe for reconstruction. Although the kaiju are no longer a threat, their bodies create environmental dangers, including radiation, corrosive fluids, and volatile biological materials that must be handled carefully during clean-up.

Image supplied.

The scale of the work supports team play. Up to four cleaners can work together online to clear a site, dividing tasks as they dismantle and dispose of the remains.

Gameplay centres on methodical, tool-driven clean-up. Players can extract and remove internal materials, cut carcasses into smaller sections, collect residual fluids, and wash contaminated surfaces to reduce hazards and complete objectives. The pace is intentionally flexible, allowing players to choose their own approach to each job.

Progression includes developing KaijuCorp from a small operation into a leading clean-up firm. Players complete missions to upgrade equipment and customise their base, vehicle, and outfit.

Image supplied.

The game includes exploration and narrative elements. Players can investigate the locations where kaiju have fallen, uncover background details through audio logs and in-game conversations, and consult an evolving codex of kaiju research, alongside updates from the fictional InfoBlast news programme.

Where to play Kaiju Cleanup?

Kaiju Cleanup will release on PC in 2026. In the meantime, players can request access to future playtests on Steam.