Zeros and Ones comes to Showmax

The movie set in post-apocalyptic Rome joins a roster of top international titles streaming on Showmax this month.

The thriller Zeros and Ones stars four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight, The Good Lord Bird) as Jericho, an American soldier stationed in post-apocalyptic Rome under a pandemic and war-torn lockdown. After witnessing the Vatican blow up in the night sky, he sets out on a mission to uncover and document the truth for the world to see and stop the true terrorists responsible.

Controversial independent director Abel Ferrara (Bad Lieutenant, King of New York) won Best Director at the 2021 Locarno International Film Festival, where Zeros and Ones was nominated for Best Film.

The New York Times says: “Never less than intriguing, Zeros and Ones lingers in the mind. Even after you think you’ve brushed it off, its chilly tendrils continue to cling,” while indieWire says: “Every frame of this weird soup is suffused with the restless creative spirit of someone who’s been waiting for a new world order and recognises that we only get so many chances to make it happen.”

Other movies steaming on Showmax in October include The Lost City, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Suicide Squad.