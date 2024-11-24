 ‘Civil War’ erupts on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the dystopian thriller, a group of journalists risk everything to document America’s collapse during a brutal rebellion.

In Civil War, a team of military-embedded journalists race against time to reach the city of Washington DC before rebel factions descend on the White House. The movie, set in a dystopian future America, starts streaming on Showmax from today (25 November 2024).

The film explores the personal and professional struggles of journalists navigating the chaos of a civil war. As an authoritarian regime fights to maintain control against secessionist forces, protagonist Lee Smith, a veteran war photographer, and her colleagues set out on a dangerous journey to document the final days of a collapsing government. The mission takes them from the ruins of New York City to the war-torn frontlines in Charlottesville and ultimately to the heart of the nation’s capital.

The story intertwines the personal growth of a young photojournalist, Jessie Cullen, with Lee’s mentorship, as they grapple with the ethical complexities of capturing suffering and conflict. The group’s journey reveals the raw, unfiltered realities of war while exploring themes of loyalty, truth, and the cost of ambition. Through the lens of journalism, the moral and emotional toll of witnessing violence and humanity’s resilience in the face of devastation is explored.

Cast and director

Civil War is written and directed by Oscar-nominee Alex Garland (Ex Machina). The film stars Oscar-nominee Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) as Lee, and Golden Globe nominee Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Priscilla) as Jessie. The cast also includes Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura (Narcos), Black Reel nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune: Part One), Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) and Emmy winner Nick Offerman (The Last of Us).