Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Cross HEV – tech-heavy and clever

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Cross HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) looks like a neatly styled compact SUV with sporty touches and practical proportions. Under the surface, Chery has packed in hybrid technology and driver-centric features, most of which punch well above the price tag.

The Tiggo 4 Cross uses what Chery calls a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). This is not a regular petrol engine with a small battery tacked on. It is a purpose-built hybrid setup that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with dual electric motors and a 1.83 kWh battery. The combined output is 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque which, in real-world driving, makes it feel punchy and responsive – especially at lower speeds.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The technology really becomes interesting in how the car manages these different power sources. There are four intelligent drive modes that switch automatically depending on driving conditions. It can drive in pure electric mode during low-speed city traffic, switch to series hybrid mode when more power is needed, engage parallel hybrid mode on open roads, or enter energy recovery mode when coasting or braking. The whole system works easily. I often found myself gliding along silently in electric mode without realising the petrol engine had switched off.

Charging is internal only; this is not a plug-in hybrid. Instead, the car uses regenerative braking and energy from the petrol engine to keep the battery charged. It means I never needed to plug it in. The car takes care of energy distribution on its own. I was able to achieve fuel consumption close to 6 litres per 100 km in mixed driving, which is quite respectable, considering I did not have to change my driving habits.

The regenerative braking system deserves special mention. It is adjustable and intuitive. When lifting one’s foot off the accelerator, the car slows down smoothly while recovering energy and sending it back to the battery. It does not feel too aggressive and, once I got used to it, it became a game to see how much energy I could recover on each drive. A digital display shows real-time power flow between the engine, motors, and battery – a small but satisfying touch for those of us who like to see the technology working.

Inside, the Chery Tiggo 4 Cross HEV continues the tech theme. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster sits directly in front of the driver, offering clear and customisable information on speed, hybrid activity, and driver assistance systems. Next to it is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with wireless Android Auto. The graphics are crisp, the response is fast, and the layout is intuitive. Voice control works reliably, and the system never lagged or froze during my time with it.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning, among other. While these systems are becoming common in more expensive vehicles, having them in a compact crossover at this price point is impressive. The 360-degree camera system was especially useful in tight parking spaces, and it provides a surprisingly high-resolution image.

Ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, and a voice-activated assistant round out the tech package. I could ask the Tiggo to open the sunroof, change the air conditioning temperature, or navigate to a destination – all without lifting a finger. While the assistant still struggles with accents and phrasing at times, it is still more functional than I expected from a value-oriented brand.

The hybrid system of the Chery Tiggo is not intrusive or gimmicky – it works in the background. The cabin technology feels modern and well thought out. The driving experience felt smooth and predictable, with enough cleverness under the surface to keep even a tech enthusiast like myself entertained.

*Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 4 Cross HEV starts at R439,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.