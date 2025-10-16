SA app helps car buyers assess vehicle costs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Mapo’s Vehicle Running Cost app provides users with data on maintenance, depreciation, and ownership costs.

Car buying is shifting from persuasion to precision. Software company Mapo says consumers now value detailed data over sales talk when choosing what to drive.

This shift has led to the development of the South African app called Mapo – Vehicle Running Cost. The platform is designed to help car buyers and owners make informed decisions by providing detailed information on vehicle specifications, service and maintenance costs, total cost of ownership (TCO), residual values, and parts prices.

The app can answer questions like:

How much will this car cost to service over five years?

What will its resale value look like when it’s time to trade in?

Will maintenance costs eat into my budget faster than fuel consumption?

Why this matters now

Mapo says South Africa’s automotive landscape has changed significantly. Rising fuel prices, fluctuating interest rates, and the increasing availability of hybrid and electric vehicles mean affordability now depends on the long-term sustainability of ownership rather than just the purchase price.

According to the company, many consumers who previously chose lower-priced entry-level vehicles have faced high maintenance costs or steep depreciation, increasing the demand for greater transparency.

The Vehicle Running Cost app aims to address this need by providing a research tool that helps buyers make informed decisions before purchasing a vehicle.

Data-driven results

Car sales have traditionally favoured the salesperson, who held most of the information. Buyers often knew basic details such as fuel economy or boot space but lacked insight into factors like service intervals, depreciation, and long-term maintenance costs.

The Vehicle Running Cost application aims to change this dynamic by giving consumers access to competitor comparisons, cost breakdowns, and parts pricing before they reach the dealership. Mapo says this shifts the conversation from relying on sales claims to reviewing verified data together.

More than specs and comparisons

The app covers detailed specs, competitor suggestions, and has a VIN scanner that identifies cars directly from license disks. A virtual garage lets buyers save and revisit models. A finance calculator offers monthly estimates.

Mapo says the broader significance of the app reflects a cultural shift in car buying. The company says consumers are moving from brand loyalty and emotional decisions toward more informed and pragmatic purchasing.

This shift, it says, does not remove the excitement of buying a new car but helps ensure that enthusiasm is not followed by financial regret.

The bigger picture

Mapo says that globally, automotive research has been moving toward greater transparency for several years. The company says local tools such as its app demonstrate that SA is contributing to this shift and establishing new standards in the market.

According to Mapo, as electric vehicles become more common, access to accurate data will be increasingly important. The company says that factors such as battery replacement costs, charging infrastructure, and long-term depreciation remain unclear for many buyers, and tools that present this information in a consumer-friendly way will be vital.