From racetrack to relic to revival

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

BMW gives the legendary 325iS and 333i a modern South African twist, with only 66 limited edition cars up for grabs, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

South Africa’s car culture has always thrived on the unexpected. In the 1980s, when international markets were out of reach and local racing rules demanded ingenuity, BMW produced two cars that became legends: the 325iS and the 333i. Built in small numbers for South Africa alone, they were never part of Munich’s roadmap. Yet four decades later they are remembered as icons powerful enough to be reimagined as 21st-century Homage Editions.

The originals had very different purposes. The 333i, produced in Rosslyn between 1985 and 1987, was fitted with a 3.2-litre straight-six to give the E30 3 Series a racing heart. Just over 200 were ever made, which turned scarcity into prestige. The 325iS came later, tuned for Group N racing and quickly absorbed into township culture, where its nickname “Gusheshe” became shorthand for aspiration. Both models showed how a global brand could take on a uniquely South African identity.

Recreating them today goes beyond nostalgia. The new 325iS Homage Edition is built on the M240i xDrive Coupé, with 285 kW and a four-second sprint to 100 km/h. The 333i Homage takes its base from the M2, producing 353 kW and 600 Nm through rear-wheel drive. They are both limited to 33 units each, with heritage styling cues, from retro wheels and spoilers to commemorative plaques, that link them directly to their ancestors.

For Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Homage Editions are as much about identity as performance. When I asked him whether the cars might one day sit alongside BMW’s other icons in the Munich museum, he replied: “I don’t know if we’ll let them, because there are only 33 of each, and they’re actually meant for South African connoisseurs and collectors.”

His point was not about withholding them from global recognition, but about wanting them to remain embedded in local culture. BMW’s museum already contains examples of South African heritage, including a rare manual 745 built here in the 1980s. For Van Binsbergen, the Homage Editions belong first to South Africans, as living links to the cars that shaped local motoring history.

That does not mean international demand will be absent. Collectors abroad have already demonstrated the value they attach to the originals.

“We’ve seen a lot of the original cars being auctioned off to collectors overseas,” said Van Binsbergen. “The most recent 333i went to a collector somewhere in Europe and paid a ridiculous price, over R3-million for it.”

In his view, history may repeat itself with the Homage Editions. Their rarity guarantees global interest, even though they are being positioned primarily for South Africans.

Van Binsbergen allowed himself a personal reflection when imagining where the cars might end up. “There’s going to be an amazing collection lying somewhere,” he said. “For me, the dream collection would be to have an original 333i and the Homage in one garage.”

The remark reveals his dual perspective: both an executive proud of BMW’s heritage and an enthusiast who sees the emotional pull of pairing past and present.

BMW has designed the sales process to add another layer of meaning. Each unit will go under the hammer in an online auction, with reserve prices of R1,435,000 for the 325iS Homage and R1,960,000 for the 333i Homage. Proceeds above those amounts will be directed to charities supported by BMW South Africa. This means collectors are not only competing for performance and rarity but also contributing to a broader social impact. It reflects a strategy that ties exclusivity to responsibility, positioning BMW as both a custodian of heritage and a benefactor of community projects.

The Homage Editions also echo a broader global phenomenon where legacy automakers tap into nostalgia to create ultra-exclusive models. Jaguar’s Continuation Series, which revived classics like the D-Type and XKSS, and Ferrari’s Icona lineup, including the Monza SP1/SP2, have shown how heritage can drive modern desirability. These projects often spark intense bidding wars, with collectors vying not just for performance but for provenance.

In this light, BMW South Africa’s Homage Editions stand shoulder to shoulder with global icon, as authentic tributes born from local ingenuity and cultural resonance.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.