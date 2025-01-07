CES 2025: Nikon puts robot vision on show

Photo courtesy Nikon

Legendary camera maker Nikon took to the show floors of CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week to reveal that its business extends far beyond image creation.

Among other, it showed off its robot vision system, which enables flexible robot operation, thanks to dynamic vision that surpasses humans and an image processing engine. The demonstration took place in a futuristic kitchen setting where the robot vision system picked up objects flexibly, swiftly and accurately. Nikon’s C3 eMotion is built into the robot arm, which packages the parts necessary for robotic joints.

Nikon also hosted an experiential exhibit called Studio Extreme, where visitors participate in creating videos that merge the real and virtual worlds. The shoot uses Studiobot LT, a robot arm and motion control system from Nikon subsidiary Mark Roberts Motion Control. The end of the arm has a cinema camera attached to it from RED Digital Cinema, which became a subsidiary of Nikon in April 2024. Visitors stand in front of a video background projected onto a giant LED screen and create their own weather forecast TV show as they pose as a weather forecaster.

Other Nikon exhibits at CES (as provided by Nikon) include:

Riblet processing: Inspired by shark skin, microscopic grooves are created on the surface of materials using Nikon’s original laser processing technology. This reduces frictional resistance, such as of air and water, and can improve energy efficiency in various fields. Visitors will be able to view actual materials that have undergone riblet processing and participate in a quiz using a touch panel screen.

In-vehicle camera system: Co-created with Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, the innovative in-vehicle camera system integrates telephoto and wide-angle lens functions (released on 19 December 2024). Visitors can experience the view from inside a truck while experiencing the benefits of this system in checking both far away and in the close periphery simultaneously, as VR footage.

Nikon Z Series mirrorless cameras and lenses: In addition to viewing the newest product in the Z Series, visitors will be able to have their portraits taken by a professional photographer using the new Nikon Z50II. This is an opportunity for show-goers to get a free updated headshot or social media profile picture captured with high-quality Nikon equipment.

Nikon Inc, a subsidiary of Nikon, entered into a Space Act agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to support the development of a Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) to be used for the Artemis campaign, where NASA will explore the Moon for scientific discovery, technology advancement, and learn how to live and work on the lunar surface as it prepares for human mission to Mars.

NASA plans to use the Nikon Z9 (launched to the International Space Station in December 2021), modified to be compatible for space missions, starting with Artemis III, which will send the first humans to explore the lunar South Pole region. The CES 2025 exhibit will feature items such as a thermal insulation blanket that will protect the camera and its lens from the dust and extreme temperature changes in the moon’s environment.