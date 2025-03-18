New Delta design claims ‘future of air travel’

Photo courtesy Delta.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Delta and JetZero partner to design a 50% more fuel-efficient aircraft for domestic and international routes.

Delta Air Lines is partnering with JetZero to develop a “revolutionary” aircraft that is more sustainable, with a design that it promises to be “the future of air travel”.

The California-based start-up’s fuel efficient blended-wing-body (BWB) design is at the centre of the collaboration. It is one facet of Delta’s intention to advance industry innovation, drive down cost through increased fuel-savings, elevate the customer experience and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Delta’s formal partnership with JetZero comes after the start-up received a grant from the US Air Force in 2023 to facilitate building a full-scale demonstrator for first flight in 2027. Delta is playing a crucial role in the development by providing the operational expertise to help make the technology viable.

“Working with JetZero to realise an entirely new airframe and experience for customers and employees is bold and important work to advance the airline industry’s fuel saving initiatives and innovation goals,” said Amelia DeLuca, Delta’s chief sustainability officer.

“While Delta is focused on doing what we can today to address our carbon footprint, it’s critical we also work with a variety of partners to advance revolutionary technologies, like JetZero’s blended-wing-body aircraft, to solve for a significant portion of future aviation emissions.”

As the newest member of Delta’s Sustainable Skies Lab , JetZero has the direct support of the global carrier’s talent and access to its operations. This includes the right maintenance and operational footprints to prove out and accelerate the commercialisation of the BWB airframe technology. The tech is expected to be up to 50% more fuel efficient than the tube-and-wing designs customers experience today.

The partnership with JetZero marks Delta’s fourth fleet partnership outlined in its Sustainability Roadmap launched in 2023, in which Delta aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

With Delta at the helm of designing the interiors, customers can expect changes that enhance their experience, including dedicated overhead bin space for each passenger, accessible seats and lavatories, and fewer rows.

Tom O’Leary, JetZero cofounder and CEO, says: “JetZero is working to change the world by bringing to market an aircraft that aims to fly this decade and make immediate and marked progress toward reducing airline energy costs, and the associated emissions.

“The ability to realise such significant efficiency gains in the near future meaningfully impacts the industry’s commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 and will serve as the foundation on which other technologies and efficiencies can be realised.

“Delta was one of the first carriers to partner with us, supporting us behind the scenes since 2023, and we look forward to their continued support of our program through their deep knowledge and expertise.”

Photo courtesy Delta .

Rendering courtesy JetZero.

The BWB aircraft, first tested and demonstrated in the 1990s by NASA and Stanford University to be safe and efficient, will be capable of using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) when it goes into service, since it will use today’s engine propulsion systems.

Aircraft manufacturers have made advancements to increase commercial aircraft fuel efficiency since passenger jets were introduced. In fact, fleet fuel efficiency is estimated to be 80% better than 50 years ago.

At the same time, Delta has continued making fleet modifications – like adding winglets and lightweight landing gear to further the effort. In fact, Delta’s cross-divisional Carbon Council saved a cumulative more than 40-million gallons of fuel in 2024due to operational efficiencies, fleet modifications, and reduced weight on board.

Delta has informally partnered with JetZero since 2021 on how to best commercialise the aircraft as part of the start-up’s grant application.

JetZero’s BWB aircraft are expected to include a slate of benefits for consumers and for environmental sustainability including: